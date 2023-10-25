Bihar Board 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB English Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the matric and inter examinations for all schools in the state. It not only conducts the examination and declares the result but also sets the curriculum for the examination. The Bihar Board exams are typically held from February to March. Students should start preparing for their BSEB 10th class English board exam 2024 from now so that they can pass with flying colours. In this article, students can check the unit-wise division of marks, बिहार बोर्ड 10th english class 10 exam pattern and the complete syllabus. 

Bihar Board Class 10 English Marks Distribution

Check how the marks are distributed in each section of the question paper:

Section

Marks

A (Reading)

20

B (Writing)

20

C (Grammar and Translation)

20

D (Textbooks)

40

Bihar Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2024

Units

Topics

Reading - English Prose

1 The Pace for Living

2 Me and The Ecology Bit.

3 Gillu

4 What is Wrong with Indian Film

5 Acceptance Speech

6 Once Upon A Time

7 The Unity of Indian Culture

8 Little Girls Wiser Than Man

Reading - English Poetry

1 God Made the Country

2 Ode on Solitude

3 Polythene Bag

4 Thinner Than A Crescent

5 The Empty Heart

6 Koel

Read, Think and Enjoy

1 Spare The Rod

2 The Last Leaf

English Reader Part 2

1 January Night

2 Allergy

3 The Bet

4 Quality

5 Sun and Moon

6 Two Horizons

7 Love Defiled

Grammar

1 Tense, including sequence of Tense

2 Use of Passive Voice

3 Narration Commands and Request Statements Questions

4 Use of non-finites

5 Sentence connectors: as, since, while, then, just, because, just, until

6 Punctuation Marks: Colon, Semicolon, Dash, Hyphen, Bracket, etc. and exclamation marks 

6 Determiners

7 Subject-verb agreement

7 Prepositions

8 Phrases

9 Modals: Can, could, may, might, must

10 Clauses with - What, Where, How

Translation

A prose passage in Hindi of 5 sentences only for translation into English

Letter writing

(Formal)

A letter to:

Editor of newspaper about law and order of your localityTelephone authorities about dead telephonesPublisher, to publish your article in a magazineHead master, to grant you leave for a weekPost master about nondelivery of letter in timeAuthority of Electricity board about breakdown of electricityPublication, to send yoiur books by VPP

Letter writing

(Inormal)

A letter to:

Friend, congratulating on his successFather, to send money to buy books and other necessitiesYounger brother, advising him to avoid bad companies and study wellFriend, Invite him to attend marriage ceremony of your sisterFather about your aim after passing the examination.Friend, to spemnd this holiday with youSister about your journey to historical and geographical places

Short Writing Report, Notice Message

School Annual Function

Selection to the school team

School debate competition

Marriage Invitation Card

Republic Day Celebration

School science fair: Science exhibition

A Trade Fair, Children’s Day

Reading

1. One unseen passage factual in nature of 200 words followed by four or five comprehension question.

2. One unseen literary passage of 300 words followed by four or five comprehension question on vocabulary will not exceed 4 marks.

Short Writing (Paragraph)

1. The Wonders of Sciences 

2. Your favourite game.

3. Dowry System in India. 

4. A Cricket Mafch.

5. Importance of games. 

6. My hobby.

7. An Ideal teacher. 

8. Morning Walk.

9. Work is Worship. 

10. Your ambition.

11. Discipline

12. The Village market

13. Television

14. Female Education

Bihar Board Class 10 English 2024 Exam Pattern

Check the exam pattern for Matric exam of 2024 Class 10 English::

Section

Item

Marks

A (Reading)

  

20

B (Writing)

Letter Writing (8 marks)

20

A Short writing such as report, notices, message (4 marks)

(Maximum words: 80)

C (Grammar and Translation)

Grammar (15 marks)

Translation (05 marks)

20

D (Textbooks)

Prose - 20 marks

Poetry - 10 marls

Sub-reader - 10 marks

40

TOTAL

100

BSEB Class 10th English Syllabus Download PDF

Download for free:

Download BSEB Class 10th English Syllabus 2024 PDF

