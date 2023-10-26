Bihar Board 10th Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are approaching, with the 10th class exams expected to be held from February to March 2024. Among the various subjects, the Science paper is considered difficult with a lot of syllabus to be studied. It evokes fear and anxiety among students. To attain outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Science board exam, it is crucial for students to begin their preparations well in advance. This article aims to highlight the unit-wise marking scheme, the exam pattern and a direct PDF download link to help students prepare effectively.
Bihar Board Class 10 Science Marks Distribution
Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Food
|
05
|
Matter
|
15
|
The World of Living
|
13
|
Objects in Motion
|
20
|
Natural Resources
|
07
|
Total (Theory)
|
60
|
Practical
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
Bihar Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2024
Check the complete list of chapters below:
|
S No.
|
Division
|
Chapter Name
|
1
|
CHEMISTRY
|
Chemical Reactions and Equations
|
2
|
Acids, Bases and Salt
|
3
|
Metals and Non-Metals
|
4
|
Carbon and its Compounds
|
5
|
Periodic Classification of Elements
|
6
|
BIOLOGY
|
Life Processes
|
7
|
Control and Coordination
|
8
|
How do Organisms Reproduce?
|
9
|
Heredity and Evolution
|
10
|
PHYSICS
|
Light - Reflection and Refraction
|
11
|
The Human Eye and The Colorful World
|
12
|
Electricity
|
13
|
Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
|
14
|
BIOLOGY
|
Sources of Energy
|
15
|
Our Environment
|
16
|
Sustainable Management of Natural Resources
BSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus Download PDF
Direct download link below:
|
Download BSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2024 PDF