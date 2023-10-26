Bihar Board 10th Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the बिहार बोर्ड Science syllabus 2024 class 10 for 2024 matric exam and also download syllabus PDF for free.

BSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are approaching, with the 10th class exams expected to be held from February to March 2024. Among the various subjects, the Science paper is considered difficult with a lot of syllabus to be studied. It evokes fear and anxiety among students. To attain outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Science board exam, it is crucial for students to begin their preparations well in advance. This article aims to highlight the unit-wise marking scheme, the exam pattern and a direct PDF download link to help students prepare effectively.

Bihar Board Class 10 Science Marks Distribution

Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:

Section Marks Food 05 Matter 15 The World of Living 13 Objects in Motion 20 Natural Resources 07 Total (Theory) 60 Practical 20 Internal Assessment 20 TOTAL 100

Bihar Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

S No. Division Chapter Name 1 CHEMISTRY Chemical Reactions and Equations 2 Acids, Bases and Salt 3 Metals and Non-Metals 4 Carbon and its Compounds 5 Periodic Classification of Elements 6 BIOLOGY Life Processes 7 Control and Coordination 8 How do Organisms Reproduce? 9 Heredity and Evolution 10 PHYSICS Light - Reflection and Refraction 11 The Human Eye and The Colorful World 12 Electricity 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 14 BIOLOGY Sources of Energy 15 Our Environment 16 Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

BSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus Download PDF

Direct download link below: