Bihar Board 10th Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are approaching, with the 10th class exams expected to be held from February to March 2024. Among the various subjects, the Science paper is considered difficult with a lot of syllabus to be studied. It evokes fear and anxiety among students. To attain outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Science board exam, it is crucial for students to begin their preparations well in advance. This article aims to highlight the unit-wise marking scheme, the exam pattern and a direct PDF download link to help students prepare effectively.

Bihar Board Class 10 Science Marks Distribution

Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus: 

Section

Marks

Food

05

Matter

15

The World of Living

13

Objects in Motion

20

Natural Resources

07

Total (Theory)

60

Practical

20

Internal Assessment

20

TOTAL

100

Bihar Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

S No.

Division

Chapter Name

1

CHEMISTRY

Chemical Reactions and Equations

2

Acids, Bases and Salt

3

Metals and Non-Metals

4

Carbon and its Compounds

5

Periodic Classification of Elements

6

BIOLOGY

Life Processes

7

Control and Coordination

8

How do Organisms Reproduce?

9

Heredity and Evolution

10

PHYSICS

Light - Reflection and Refraction

11

The Human Eye and The Colorful World

12

Electricity

13

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

14

BIOLOGY

Sources of Energy

15

Our Environment

16

Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

BSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus Download PDF

Direct download link below:

Download BSEB Class 10th Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

