BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Toppers List (Out); Know Stream wise Toppers- Science, Arts, Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Toppers List: Bihar Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared just a few minutes back by the BSEB. Bihar School Examination Board – BSEB has formally announced the Bihar Class 12 Result 2022 for nearly 13.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exam in the month of February 2022. Now, nearly after a month since completion of BSEB Intermediate Exam, the Board has announced BSEB 12th Result 2022 and released individual scorecards for the students. Along with this, the Board has also notified BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Toppers List, which includes top performers from Arts, Commerce and Science Streams. The Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 can be accessed by the students via official portal – bsebonline.in and biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2022 List

As of now, the official toppers list for Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 has not been released yet but it is expected to be announced shortly. In the meanwhile, students can have a look at some details about last year’s toppers in the BSEB 12th Result 2022 online.

Last year, the for class 12 Results, the BSEB had published stream-wise toppers list. Bihar Board published a separate toppers list for Arts, Commerce and Science stream students. In the science stream, the 1st Rank was bagged by Sonali Kumar who scored 471 marks or 94.20%. While in Arts stream, Madhu Bharti secured the top honour with 463 or 92.60% marks. For Commerce stream, the top rank went to Sugandha Vani who scored 473 or 94.60% marks.

Stream Topper Name Topper Marks Science Sonali Kumar 471 / 94.20% Arts Madhu Bharti 463 / 92.60% Commerce Sugandha Vani 473 / 94.60%

Prizes and Awards for BSEB 12th Toppers

Securing the top rank in the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 is a matter of great honour for the students. Along with the, the hard work of getting the highest marks and percentage in the BSEB 12th Result 2022 has other advantages and perks as well. Bihar Board has announced a series of benefits, cash prizes and awards for the Class 12 students who do well in the exams.

According to the board notification, BSEB 12th Toppers will get A laptop, a cash prize of Rs. One lakh, and Kindle-e-book reader. On similar lines, Second place holders will be provided Cash Prize of Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a kindle e-book reader, while the 3rd Rank holders get Rs 50000/- cash prize along with a kindle e-book reader. In addition to this, for unmarried girls the Bihar Board awards Rs. 25,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Utthan Yojana while for women graduate students are given Rs 50000 under the same scheme.

