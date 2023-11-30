Bihar Board Time Table 2023: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet PDF Download

BSEB Exam Time Table 2024: As per the media reports the BSEB Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet will be released in December 2023. The expected date for the Bihar Board exams will be in February 2024. For more information on the BSEB Date Sheet 2024 read this article. 

Get here updates on Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024.
Get here updates on Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024.

Bihar Board Time Table 2024 for 10th, 12th: The dates of the final BSEB board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not yet been confirmed. But based on previous-year trends, the board usually conducts tests in February. The 2023 Matric examination (Class 10) took place on February 14–22, 2023, and the Inter exam (Class 12) was held on February 1–11, 2023. As per the resources, the BSEB date sheet for grades 10 and 12 is going to be published in December 2023. Once the Bihar Board date sheets are released, students can download them from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2024

Till now, there has been no update from the BSEB regarding the Bihar Board date sheet 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. Considering the past record of the board, experts are assuming to get the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule 2024 by the middle of December 2023, 1 to 2 months before the exam. In the table below are important highlights regarding the BSEB date sheet 2024, which should be known to students.

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board

Exam

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2024

Academic Session

2023-24

Official Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Academic Session

2023-24

Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2024

February to March 2024 (Tentative)

Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2024

February to March 2024 (Tentative)

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

100 Marks

Passing Marks

33 Marks

Type of Exam

Practical (For selective subjects) and Theory Exams

Bihar Board Pre Board Exams 2023

November to December 2023

BSEB Exam Time Table Release Date 2024

December 10, 2023 (Tentatively)

 

BSEB Class 10th Exam Dates 2024 (Tentative)

Below are the tentative dates for the Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2024, which will probably be held in February 2024.

Dates

First Shift (9:30 am to 12:15 pm)

Second Shift (1:45 to 4:30 pm)

February 2024

Maths (110)

Maths (210)

February 2024

Science (112)

Science (212)

February 2024

Social Science (111)

Social Science (211)

February 2024

English (113)

English (213)

February 2024

Mother Language (101, 102, 103 and 104)

Mother language (201, 202, 203 and 204)

February 2024

Second Indian Language

Second Indian Language

February 2024

Elective subjects

Elective subjects

BSEB Class 12th Exam Dates 2024 (Tentative)

Here you can check the tentative BSEB Class 12th exam schedule 2024 with subject name, subject code, and exam timings. The below schedule is subject to change with the new updated BSEB Class 12th exam timetable 2024.

 

Dates

1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm)

February 2024

121 - Mathematics (I.Sc)

327 - Mathematics (I.A)

306/331 - Hindi (I.A)

401 - Hindi (Voc)

February 2024

117 - Physics (I.Sc)

301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern)

305/330 - English (I.A)

403 - English (Voc)

February 2024

118 - Chemistry (I.Sc)

302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern)

323 - Geography (I.A)

402 - Foundation Course (Voc)

February 2024

105/124 - English (I.Sc)

205/223 - English (I.com)

321 - History (I.A)

Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational)

February 2024

119 – Biology (I.Sc)

322 – Political Science (I.A)

217 – Business Studies (I.com)

February 2024

106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc)

206/224 – Hindi (I.com)

326 – Economics (I.A)

219 – Economics (I.com)

February 2024

Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc)

324 – Psychology (I.A)

218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com)

February 2024

318 – Music (I.A)

120 – Agriculture (I.Sc)

319 – Home Science (I.A)

Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational)

February 2024

325 - Sociology (I.A)

220 - Accountancy (I.com)

Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A)

Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education

February 2024

Additional Subject

320 - Philosophy (I.A)

 

Also Read:

 

