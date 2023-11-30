Bihar Board Time Table 2023: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet PDF Download

BSEB Exam Time Table 2024: As per the media reports the BSEB Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet will be released in December 2023. The expected date for the Bihar Board exams will be in February 2024. For more information on the BSEB Date Sheet 2024 read this article.

Bihar Board Time Table 2024 for 10th, 12th: The dates of the final BSEB board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not yet been confirmed. But based on previous-year trends, the board usually conducts tests in February. The 2023 Matric examination (Class 10) took place on February 14–22, 2023, and the Inter exam (Class 12) was held on February 1–11, 2023. As per the resources, the BSEB date sheet for grades 10 and 12 is going to be published in December 2023. Once the Bihar Board date sheets are released, students can download them from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2024

Till now, there has been no update from the BSEB regarding the Bihar Board date sheet 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. Considering the past record of the board, experts are assuming to get the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule 2024 by the middle of December 2023, 1 to 2 months before the exam. In the table below are important highlights regarding the BSEB date sheet 2024, which should be known to students.

Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board Exam Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2024 Academic Session 2023-24 Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Academic Session 2023-24 Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2024 February to March 2024 (Tentative) Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2024 February to March 2024 (Tentative) Exam Mode Offline Maximum Marks 100 Marks Passing Marks 33 Marks Type of Exam Practical (For selective subjects) and Theory Exams Bihar Board Pre Board Exams 2023 November to December 2023 BSEB Exam Time Table Release Date 2024 December 10, 2023 (Tentatively)

BSEB Class 10th Exam Dates 2024 (Tentative)

Below are the tentative dates for the Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2024, which will probably be held in February 2024.

Dates First Shift (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) Second Shift (1:45 to 4:30 pm) February 2024 Maths (110) Maths (210) February 2024 Science (112) Science (212) February 2024 Social Science (111) Social Science (211) February 2024 English (113) English (213) February 2024 Mother Language (101, 102, 103 and 104) Mother language (201, 202, 203 and 204) February 2024 Second Indian Language Second Indian Language February 2024 Elective subjects Elective subjects

BSEB Class 12th Exam Dates 2024 (Tentative)

Here you can check the tentative BSEB Class 12th exam schedule 2024 with subject name, subject code, and exam timings. The below schedule is subject to change with the new updated BSEB Class 12th exam timetable 2024.

Dates 1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) 2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm) February 2024 121 - Mathematics (I.Sc) 327 - Mathematics (I.A) 306/331 - Hindi (I.A) 401 - Hindi (Voc) February 2024 117 - Physics (I.Sc) 301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern) 305/330 - English (I.A) 403 - English (Voc) February 2024 118 - Chemistry (I.Sc) 302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern) 323 - Geography (I.A) 402 - Foundation Course (Voc) February 2024 105/124 - English (I.Sc) 205/223 - English (I.com) 321 - History (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational) February 2024 119 – Biology (I.Sc) 322 – Political Science (I.A) 217 – Business Studies (I.com) February 2024 106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc) 206/224 – Hindi (I.com) 326 – Economics (I.A) 219 – Economics (I.com) February 2024 Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc) 324 – Psychology (I.A) 218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com) February 2024 318 – Music (I.A) 120 – Agriculture (I.Sc) 319 – Home Science (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational) February 2024 325 - Sociology (I.A) 220 - Accountancy (I.com) Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A) Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education February 2024 Additional Subject 320 - Philosophy (I.A)

