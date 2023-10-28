Bihar Board 10th Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Check बिहार बोर्ड Matric syllabus of all subjects for the academic year 2023-24. Download the subject-wise PDF of the syllabus here for free.

Get here detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Syllabus
BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently published the Class 10 syllabus for various subjects,  including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science. The complete syllabus with each subject's division of marks and exam patterns is available separately in PDF format. Candidates can check all the syllabus content on the official Bihar Board website. Students can also check and download बिहार बोर्ड matric curriculum and exam pattern here. 

BSEB बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Syllabus 2024

Check subject-wise detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Syllabus in PDF below:

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus हिंदी 2023-24

Section

Marks

Unseem passage

20

Essay/ Letter

15

Grammar

15

Poetry

20

Prose

20

Sub. textbook

10

Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2024

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus अंग्रेज़ी 2023-24

Section

Marks

A (Reading)

20

B (Writing)

20

C (Grammar and Translation)

20

D (Textbooks)

40

Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 English Syllabus 2024

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus गणित 2023-24

Section

Marks

Number system

10

Algebra

20

Trigonometry

20

Coordinate geometry

10

Geometry

20

Mensuration

10

Statistics

10

TOTAL

100

Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2024

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus विज्ञान 2023-24

Section

Marks

Food

05

Matter

15

The World of Living

13

Objects in Motion

20

Natural Resources

07

Total (Theory)

60

Practical

20

Internal Assessment

20

TOTAL

100

Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus सामाजिक विज्ञान 2023-24

Section

Marks

The World of History

20

India: Land and People

20

Democaratic Politics

17

Our Economy

17

Disaster Management

06

Total (Theory)

80

Providing Functional Literacy to 10 Illiterate Adults

10

Project Work

10

TOTAL

100

Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024

cyber securit

