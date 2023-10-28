Bihar Board 10th Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Check बिहार बोर्ड Matric syllabus of all subjects for the academic year 2023-24. Download the subject-wise PDF of the syllabus here for free.

BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently published the Class 10 syllabus for various subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science. The complete syllabus with each subject's division of marks and exam patterns is available separately in PDF format. Candidates can check all the syllabus content on the official Bihar Board website. Students can also check and download बिहार बोर्ड matric curriculum and exam pattern here.

BSEB बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Syllabus 2024

Check subject-wise detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Syllabus in PDF below:



Bihar Board Matric Syllabus हिंदी 2023-24

Section Marks Unseem passage 20 Essay/ Letter 15 Grammar 15 Poetry 20 Prose 20 Sub. textbook 10

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus अंग्रेज़ी 2023-24

Section Marks A (Reading) 20 B (Writing) 20 C (Grammar and Translation) 20 D (Textbooks) 40

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus गणित 2023-24

Section Marks Number system 10 Algebra 20 Trigonometry 20 Coordinate geometry 10 Geometry 20 Mensuration 10 Statistics 10 TOTAL 100

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus विज्ञान 2023-24

Section Marks Food 05 Matter 15 The World of Living 13 Objects in Motion 20 Natural Resources 07 Total (Theory) 60 Practical 20 Internal Assessment 20 TOTAL 100

Bihar Board Matric Syllabus सामाजिक विज्ञान 2023-24