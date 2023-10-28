Bihar Board 10th Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently published the Class 10 syllabus for various subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science. The complete syllabus with each subject's division of marks and exam patterns is available separately in PDF format. Candidates can check all the syllabus content on the official Bihar Board website. Students can also check and download बिहार बोर्ड matric curriculum and exam pattern here.
BSEB बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Syllabus 2024
Check subject-wise detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Syllabus in PDF below:
Bihar Board Matric Syllabus हिंदी 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Unseem passage
|
20
|
Essay/ Letter
|
15
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Poetry
|
20
|
Prose
|
20
|
Sub. textbook
|
10
|
Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2024
Bihar Board Matric Syllabus अंग्रेज़ी 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marks
|
A (Reading)
|
20
|
B (Writing)
|
20
|
C (Grammar and Translation)
|
20
|
D (Textbooks)
|
40
|
Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 English Syllabus 2024
Bihar Board Matric Syllabus गणित 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Number system
|
10
|
Algebra
|
20
|
Trigonometry
|
20
|
Coordinate geometry
|
10
|
Geometry
|
20
|
Mensuration
|
10
|
Statistics
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2024
Bihar Board Matric Syllabus विज्ञान 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Food
|
05
|
Matter
|
15
|
The World of Living
|
13
|
Objects in Motion
|
20
|
Natural Resources
|
07
|
Total (Theory)
|
60
|
Practical
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024
Bihar Board Matric Syllabus सामाजिक विज्ञान 2023-24
|
Section
|
Marks
|
The World of History
|
20
|
India: Land and People
|
20
|
Democaratic Politics
|
17
|
Our Economy
|
17
|
Disaster Management
|
06
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
|
Providing Functional Literacy to 10 Illiterate Adults
|
10
|
Project Work
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
Download बिहार बोर्ड Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024