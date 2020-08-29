BSF Head Constable Final Medical Exam Admit Card 2020 Update: RO RM Medical Test from 14 September, Download Notice @bsf.nic.in

BSF Head Constable Final Medical Exam Date and Admit Card 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of final Medical Exam Date for Head Constable (RO and RM)Posts. As per BSF Head Constable Notice, BSF HC Final Medical Exam will be held from 14 September 2020 (Monday). The candidates are required to carry their admit card along with Self-Declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID - 19.

The notification reads, The final medical examination of successful candidates who cleared descriptive written test will commence w.e.f. 14 September 2020 and onwards for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) in BSF Comm set-up in respective recruitment centres.

BSF has also uploaded the list of candidates qualified for medical exam.All those candidates who have qualified in BSF HC Written Test appear for the medical on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check date schedule for medical examination attached as per Appx - “A” to Appx - “K”.

Earlier, BSF RO RM Final Written Medical Exam was supposed to be held in the second week of August which was postponed due to COVID - 19 Outbreak.Initially, it was scheduled on 13 April 2020.

Candidates declared un-fit in final medical exam by the medical officer of the board can apply for re-medical examination to the IG (Comn & IT), HQ DG BSF New Delhi within 15 days from the date of issue of memorandum by the presiding officer of the board with a payment of Rs. 50/- in the shape of DD prepared in favour of DDO, FHQ BSF New Delhi payable to New Delhi.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 1248 candidates for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group C on temporary basis.

BSF Head Constable Final Medical Exam Date Notice PDF

BSF Login