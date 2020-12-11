BSF Head Constable RO/RM 2020 Review Medical Exam Date Announced, Check Details Here

BSF Head Constable RO/RM 2020 Review Medical Exam: Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the medical exam dates for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group C. All candidates who applied for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2020 for 1248 Vacancies can download the exam schedule through the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in.

According to BSF latest Release, Border Security Force (BSF) is going to conduct Review Medical Examination of UNFIT candidates in DME on 4 January 2021 onwards for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) in BSFComn set-up in respective RME Centres. The candidates will be able to download BSF Head Constable RO/RM Admit Card 2020 through the official website of BSF.

Download BSF Head Constable RO/RM 2020 Review Medical Exam

Official Website

The board had conducted BSF Head Constable RO/RM 2020 Final Review Medical Exam on 14 to 30 September 2020 which was cancelled twice due to COVID-19 pandemic. This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 1248 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) vacancies in Group C. Candidates can download BSF Head Constable RO/RM 2020 RME Schedule by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 87 for Group B & C Posts @uplegisassembly.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 for Young Professional Posts, Apply Online @ bhel.com

WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 Recruitment Notification Released, Apply Online for 50 Posts from 15 Dec

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Walk -In from 4 to 11 Dec