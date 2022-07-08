BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2022 Update: Check Details Here

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has completed the application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female). Online applications were invited from 15 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 on the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in. Now, it will conduct the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for all the candidates. Candidates can check the BSF Physical Details Updates and Admit Card Updates from the official website by login into their exam.

Once the dates regarding the Physical Exam are uploaded, candidates can download BSF Tradesman Admit Card. It is mandatory to bring the admit card to get to the exam centre with a Photo ID Card. Also, they should bring the required original copies along with self-attested photocopies and 5 photographers for documentation. The candidates can check all the details when admit card is released

BSF Tradesman PET PST Details

Male

Category Height Chest General/ OBC/ SC 167.5 Cms 78-83 Cms Candidates belonging to Garhwali, Kumaoni, Gorkha, Dogra & Maratha and candidates from Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K 165 Cms 78-83 Cms ST/Adivasis 162.5 Cms 76-81 Cms

Female

Category Height General/ OBC/ SC 157 cm Candidates belonging to Garhwali, Kumaoni, Gorkha, Dogra & Maratha and candidates from Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K 165 Cms ST/Adivasis 150 Cms

BSF Tradesman Documentation:

Candidates who will clear PST/ PET will be allowed to appear for Documentation (checking of original documents). In this stage, candidates will have to produce all original documents/ certificates in proof of details as given in the application form.

The recrutiment is being done to fill up 2788 for various Trades such as Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Sweeper, Barber, Electrician, Painter. Draughtsman, Waiter, Mali, Water Man, Washer Carrier.