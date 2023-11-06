BSF Tradesman Result 2023 Out on bsf.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Merit List, Check Cut Off

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: The Border Security Force has released the results of the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam 2023 on its official website for Water Carrier, Barber, Washer man, Cook, Sweeper etc. at www.bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in . The candidates can download the results from the official website and check the list of successful candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Documentation, Trade Tests and Medical Exams.
BSF Tradesman Result Download Link
The result is available for BSF Academy Tekanpur Gwalior (MP) on 06 November. The result is also released for Kashmir & Ladakh, Punjab, HP, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, A&N Island and other states.
|
State/ Region
|
Result
|
Kashmir & Ladakh
|
Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa
|
Haryana, Rajasthan
|
Bihar, Sikkim
|
West Bengal, A&N Island
|
Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland
|
Jammu
|
to be released
|
Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh
|Download Here
|
Assam
|Download Here
|
Tripura
|Download Here
|
Jharkhand
|Download Here
|
Madhya Pradesh (MP)
|Download Here
|
UP and Delhi
|Download Here
|
Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu
|Download Here
|
Chhattisgarh
|Download Here
|
Uttarakhand
|Download Here
|
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana
|to be released
BSF Constable 3rd Round Details
The third phase of recruitment will start from 15 November onwards for which the admit cards will be issued to all eligible candidates.
BSF Constable Cutoff Details
The candidates can check the cutoff marks of Gwalior state in the table given below:
|Post Name
|General
|OBC
|SC
|Constable - Water Carrier
|36
|NV
|NV
|Constable - Barber
|42
|NV
|NV
|
Constable Water Man
|47
|NV
|34
|Constable Cook
|41
|34.518
|36
|Constable Sweeper
|49.504
|NV
|31
bsf.gov.in Constable Result Overview
|
Organization
|
Border Security Force
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Tradesman)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
2158
|
Registration Dates
|
26 Feb to 27 March 2023
|
Exam Date
|
28 August 2023
|
Answer Key Date
|
01 September 2023
|
Result Date
|
06 November 2023
|
Official Website
|
https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/
How to Download BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the BSF
Step 2: Click on the result link ‘DECLARATION OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION RESULT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) IN BSF 2023 - BSF ACY TEKANPUR’
Step 3: Check list of the selected candidates
Step 4: Take the printout of the result