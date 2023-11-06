BSF Tradesman Result 2023 Out on bsf.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Merit List, Check Cut Off

BSF Tradesman Result 2023 has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in and bsf.gov.in. Candidates can check the Direct Link to download BSF Constable Merit List, Cutoff and Steps to download the result here.

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: The Border Security Force has released the results of the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam 2023 on its official website for Water Carrier, Barber, Washer man, Cook, Sweeper etc. at www.bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in . The candidates can download the results from the official website and check the list of successful candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Documentation, Trade Tests and Medical Exams.

BSF Tradesman Result Download Link

The result is available for BSF Academy Tekanpur Gwalior (MP) on 06 November. The result is also released for Kashmir & Ladakh, Punjab, HP, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, A&N Island and other states.

BSF Constable 3rd Round Details

The third phase of recruitment will start from 15 November onwards for which the admit cards will be issued to all eligible candidates.

BSF Constable Cutoff Details

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of Gwalior state in the table given below:

Post Name General OBC SC Constable - Water Carrier 36 NV NV Constable - Barber 42 NV NV Constable Water Man 47 NV 34 Constable Cook 41 34.518 36 Constable Sweeper 49.504 NV 31

bsf.gov.in Constable Result Overview

Organization Border Security Force Post Name Constable (Tradesman) Number of Vacancies 2158 Registration Dates 26 Feb to 27 March 2023 Exam Date 28 August 2023 Answer Key Date 01 September 2023 Result Date 06 November 2023 Official Website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

How to Download BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the BSF

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘DECLARATION OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION RESULT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) IN BSF 2023 - BSF ACY TEKANPUR’

Step 3: Check list of the selected candidates

Step 4: Take the printout of the result