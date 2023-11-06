BSF Tradesman Result 2023 Out on bsf.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Merit List, Check Cut Off

BSF Tradesman Result 2023 has been released by the  Border Security Force (BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in and bsf.gov.in. Candidates can check the Direct Link to download BSF Constable Merit List, Cutoff and Steps to download the result here.

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: The Border Security Force has released the results of the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam 2023 on its official website for Water Carrier, Barber, Washer man, Cook, Sweeper etc. at www.bsf.gov.in and  rectt.bsf.gov.in . The candidates can download the results from the official website and check the list of successful candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Documentation, Trade Tests and Medical Exams.

BSF Tradesman Result Download Link

The result is available for BSF Academy Tekanpur Gwalior (MP) on 06 November. The result is also released for Kashmir & Ladakh, Punjab, HP, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, A&N Island and other states.

State/ Region

Result

Kashmir & Ladakh

Download Here

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

Download Here

Haryana, Rajasthan

Download Here

Bihar, Sikkim

Download Here

West Bengal, A&N Island

Download Here

Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland

Download Here

Jammu

to be released

Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh

 Download Here

Assam

 Download Here

Tripura

 Download Here

Jharkhand

 Download Here

Madhya Pradesh (MP)

 Download Here

UP and Delhi

 Download Here

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

 Download Here

Chhattisgarh

 Download Here

Uttarakhand

 Download Here

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana

 to be released

BSF Constable 3rd Round Details

The third phase of recruitment will start from 15 November onwards for which the admit cards will be issued to all eligible candidates.

BSF Constable Cutoff Details

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of Gwalior state in the table given below:

Post Name General OBC SC
Constable - Water Carrier 36 NV NV
Constable - Barber 42 NV NV

Constable Water Man

 47 NV 34
Constable Cook 41 34.518 36
Constable Sweeper 49.504 NV 31

bsf.gov.in Constable Result Overview

Organization 

Border Security Force 

Post Name

Constable (Tradesman)

Number of Vacancies 

2158

Registration Dates

 26 Feb to 27 March 2023

Exam Date

28 August 2023

Answer Key Date 

01 September 2023

Result Date

06 November 2023

Official Website 

https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

How to Download BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the BSF

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘DECLARATION OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION RESULT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) IN BSF 2023 - BSF ACY TEKANPUR’

Step 3: Check list of the selected candidates

Step 4: Take the printout of the result

 

