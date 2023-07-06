BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 910 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BTSC Bihar  has invited online applications for the 910 ITI Instructor Posts on its official website. Check  BTSC Bihar  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released notification for more that 900 ITI Instructor posts on its official website. These positions are available in various trades including Machinist, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Draughtsman Mechanical, Fitter, Welder, Plumber and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 03, 2023. 


To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate + 3 Year Exp with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

 

 BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Registration start date: July 4, 2023
Registration end date: August 3, 2023
Last Date of Payment: August 3, 2023
Last date of online application: August 3, 2023
 

Career Counseling

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Machinist-3
Refrigerator & Air Conditioner    -11
Draftsman Mechanical-4
Fitter-105
Turner-8
Mechanic Tractor-2
Mechanic Motor vehicle-6
Mechanic Autobody Painting-5
Mechanic Autobody Repair-2
Mechanic Diesel-86
Welder-76
Plumber-32
Foundryman-03
Technician Mechatronics-2
Additive Manufacture Technician -3D Printing-4
Electrician-153
Electronics Mechanics-130
Wireman-11
Electrician Power Distribution-5
Solar Technician (Electrical)-2
Mechanic Consumer electronics Appliances-23
Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart Agriculture-5
Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart City-4
Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart Health Care-9
Instrument Mechanic-1
Draftsman Civil-11
Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance-119
Savior-2
Engineering Drawing-85
Computer Added Embroidery And Designing-1

 

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
Post Name     ITI Instructor Post
Vacancies     910
Category     Govt Jobs
Registration start date July 4, 2023
Registration end date August 3, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  May 12, 2023
Last date of online application August 3, 2023
Age Limit  21 to 37Yrs
Official Website     btsc.bih.nic.in

 BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Candidates should have National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in concerned trades. 
Should have 3 year Experience in recognised institute
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Salary, GP
Rs. 9300-34800/- (GP 4200/-), Level -6


BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Age Limit  As on 01-08-2022

Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 37 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

More Jobs...

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility

69th BPSC Notification 2023 Out; Check Exam Date, Vacancy

 


 
 
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– btsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the online apply link given on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, upload important documents to the concerned link. 
Step 5: Now pay fee online.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023?

Last date of online application is August 3, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in concerned trades.

What are the Jobs in BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023?

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is recruiting for more that 900 ITI Instructor posts in various trades.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next