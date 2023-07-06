BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 910 ITI Instructor Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BTSC Bihar has invited online applications for the 910 ITI Instructor Posts on its official website. Check BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released notification for more that 900 ITI Instructor posts on its official website. These positions are available in various trades including Machinist, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Draughtsman Mechanical, Fitter, Welder, Plumber and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 03, 2023.



To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate + 3 Year Exp with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Registration start date: July 4, 2023

Registration end date: August 3, 2023

Last Date of Payment: August 3, 2023

Last date of online application: August 3, 2023



BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Machinist-3

Refrigerator & Air Conditioner -11

Draftsman Mechanical-4

Fitter-105

Turner-8

Mechanic Tractor-2

Mechanic Motor vehicle-6

Mechanic Autobody Painting-5

Mechanic Autobody Repair-2

Mechanic Diesel-86

Welder-76

Plumber-32

Foundryman-03

Technician Mechatronics-2

Additive Manufacture Technician -3D Printing-4

Electrician-153

Electronics Mechanics-130

Wireman-11

Electrician Power Distribution-5

Solar Technician (Electrical)-2

Mechanic Consumer electronics Appliances-23

Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart Agriculture-5

Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart City-4

Internet Of things (IOT) Technician Smart Health Care-9

Instrument Mechanic-1

Draftsman Civil-11

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance-119

Savior-2

Engineering Drawing-85

Computer Added Embroidery And Designing-1

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Name ITI Instructor Post Vacancies 910 Category Govt Jobs Registration start date July 4, 2023 Registration end date August 3, 2023 Last Date for Online Application May 12, 2023 Last date of online application August 3, 2023 Age Limit 21 to 37Yrs Official Website btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in concerned trades.

Should have 3 year Experience in recognised institute

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Salary, GP

Rs. 9300-34800/- (GP 4200/-), Level -6



BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: Age Limit As on 01-08-2022

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 37 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023 PDF

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– btsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the online apply link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, upload important documents to the concerned link.

Step 5: Now pay fee online.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.