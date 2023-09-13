Calicut University Result 2023 OUT on uoc.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UOC MBA, LLM, B.Tech Marksheet

Calicut University Result 2023 OUT: University of Calicut (UOC) declared the results for MBA, LLM, B.Tech, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the Calicut University result 2023.

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UOC) has recently declared the results for MBA, LLM, B.Tech, and other exams. UOC Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Calicut (UOC) released the results for MBA 1st sem, LLM 1st, 2nd, 3rd sem, B.Tech 7th sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in

How to Check UOC Results on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various subjects of MBA 1st sem, LLM 1st, 2nd, 3rd sem, B.Tech 7th sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of University of Calicut result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Check for “Student Zone” section and then ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on “Exam Result” section available there

Step 4: Choose your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check Calicut University Marks

Check here the direct link for University of Calicut (UOC), Result 2023 for MBA 1st sem, LLM 1st, 2nd, 3rd sem, B.Tech 7th sem, and other examinations.

About Calicut University

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. University of Calicut (UoC), the largest University in Kerala in terms of the affiliated colleges and the number of degrees awarded. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.