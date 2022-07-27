CAPF Recruitment 2022-23 for 84000+ Posts: Check Vacancy Distribution in Assam Rifle, CRPF, CISF, BSF and Other

CAPF Recruitment 2022-23: There are 84405 vacant posts available under Assam Rifle, CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP and SSB. Check Vacancy Break Up Here.

CAPF Recruitment 2022-23: The Government of India has decided to fill 84405 vacancies under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as per media reports. Today i.e. on 27 July 2022, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that 84405 vacancies are vacant in various CAPFs including Assam Rifle, BSF (Border Security Forced ), CISF (Central Industry Security Force), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), ITBP (Indo Tibetan Police Force) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The said vacancies will be filled by December 2023.

He said the sanctioned strength of each Central Armed Police Force is 10,05,779 wherein 84405 posts are vacant.

He added, 9659 posts are available in Assam Rifles, 19254 are in BSF, 10918 are in CISF, 29985 are in CRPF 3187 are in ITBP, and 11402 posts are vacant in SSB.

The Union Minister has given this information in response to the questions in which he was asked about the number of sanctioned vacancies, vacant posts and steps to be taken to fill these vacancies. Aspirants can check the details related to the vacnacies below:

Police Force Name Sanctioned Posts Vacant Posts Assam Rifle 65520 9659 BSF 265277 19254 CISF 164124 10918 CRPF 324654 29985 ITBP 88430 3187 SSB 97774 11402

He said that the government is conducting annual GD Constable Recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) by proper examination and other selection process. Also, all the Armed Forces and Assam Rifles have been instructed to Rrecuit Non-General Duty Staff in a time-bound manner as soon as possible.