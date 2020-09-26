Career after BSC in Agriculture in India and abroad

In the present times, students aspire to be a software engineer, investment banker, event manager politician, artist, doctor, lawyer, teacher, policymaker, entrepreneur, actor, and so many other career options are available. But no one wants to become a farmer, who is cultivating crops to fill the stomach of people over the globe. Unfortunately, aspirants from India are not keenly seeking their career in the field of agriculture, when India is an agricultural country. The very perception in the minds of the students is that agriculture will not be a happening career option for them.

Agriculture is a growing sector in the present times and emerging as a field of opportunities. Agriculture is the right career option for the future of development. This is the only sector that can reduce poverty better than any other sector due to the use of innovation and technology. This field can become a gold mine for young and skilled entrepreneurs. Among so many pass outs only a very few choose to study agriculture. The only reason for this is to neglect the potential of this field. The domain of agriculture is considered as one of the recession-free employment domain.

Agriculture is one of the most diversified fields than ever before, offering several jobs and self-employment opportunities to agriculture students. Agricultural technology is not only advancing at a fast pace but also creating new job opportunities for agriculture students.

In recent times, as the government has started to focus on agriculture, there are more job opportunities arise in agriculture and its allied sector and the students are not well aware of the new opportunities and intervention of technology in the agriculture sector. College students are uninformed about the opportunities in this domain so an understandable shortage of talent in this field can be seen.

Nowadays agriculture is emerging as one of the most flourishing careers in the Indian economy sector. So the prevalence to attain a degree in this domain should have increased. Completion of any agricultural degree course cans opens the door of opportunities in the private and public sectors. Students can explore promising prospects for them. it is also true that the students are skeptical about the jobs available for agriculture students.

Scope after BSc Agriculture:

This is a misconception for the students of BSc Agriculture that there are limited scopes for these students where they are several sectors for them to work. These students are well-versed in multidisciplinary fields such as plant biochemistry, horticulture, animal sciences, entomology, agriculture economics, biotechnology, soil sciences, plant breeding and genetics, agronomy, plant pathology, and much more. Students have plenty of options that they can choose after BSc agriculture or they can also choose the job of their choice right after completing their undergraduate program. The primary master degrees that are available after completing graduation in agriculture are:

• Master’s in Genetics

• Master’s in Plant Pathology

• Master’s in Horticulture

• Master’s in Plant Entomology

• Master’s in Agricultural Economics

• Master’s in Soil Science

• Master’s in Agro-meteorology

• MBA in Agribusiness

• Master’s in Environmental Sciences

• Master’s in Agronomy

• Master’s in Agroecology

• Master’s in Agricultural Engineering

• Master of Food Science

• Master’s in Plant Biotechnology

Job Opportunities after BSc Agriculture/ BSc Horticulture:

The demand for skilled professionals in the field of agriculture has been increased over the past few years. There is a modernized revolution in the domain of agriculture due to the development of technology, and the need for such expert and skilled professionals has increased who can work in research and development and administration to ensure the enhancement of crop growth with minimalizing the cost of input. With the completion of an undergraduate program in agriculture, students get familiarized with the basics of agricultural practices, new and advanced technologies in the sector as well as essentials of water resource management, soil science, poultry management, etc.

There are several jobs available for the students after BSc agriculture. To get a government job, student needs to qualify certain competitive examinations. In the private sector, students can attain a job based on their skills and personal interview.

Job profiles which are available in the private sector:

• Farm Manager

• Horticulture/ Landscaping Manager

• Researcher

• Plant Breeder

• Crop Trial Officer

• Food Quality Manager

• Project Manager, etc.

Employment Areas

Several prominent areas provide job opportunities for Agriculture students.

• Agribusiness and Agripreneurship

• Agriculture Economics

• Farm Management

• Quality Assurance

• Food Technology

• Food Processing Units

• Seed Technology Firms

• Pesticides and fertilizer companies

• Public & Private Sector Banks

Organizations offering Government Jobs to BSc Agriculture

• UPSC- IFS (Indian Forest Services)

• IBPS (Specialist Officer)

• SSC- Staff Selection Commission (Horticulture Officer/ Cane Officer)

• FCI- Food Corporation of India (Management Trainee/ Assistant Manager))

• DDA- Delhi Development Authority (Horticulture/ Section Officer)

• NABARD- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Assistant Manager)

• HPSC- Haryana Public Service Commission (Horticulture Development Office/ Agriculture Development Officer)

• AAI- Airport Authority of India (Landscaping Officer), etc.

Realizing the job opportunities in agriculture, students are now seeking the best universities or institutions to attain a degree in Agriculture. Not every student has the good luck to get admission in Government University, some have to pursue in the private university as well. SGT University is situated on the outskirts of Delhi and Gurugram. Connectivity with Delhi and Haryana is easy and accessible from the university. Students coming from distant regions can take hostel facility

Students have all the facilities available in the campus.

To know more about these programs such as eligibility criteria, admission process, and other queries you can visit our official website https://sgtuniversity.ac.in/ or contact us through the mail, phone, or social media platforms

Not only these students have ample reasons to take admission at SGT University, but some of them are also:

• Well-established labs and hi-tech classrooms

• 40 acres of the experimental farm area

• Highly qualified and specialized faculty members from reputed institutions

• Hands-on Training Programs at KVK's/ Agro-industries

• Experiential Learning Program

• Village and the industrial attachment for 6 months

• Extensive Rural agriculture work experience program

• Organization of National/ international seminars/ conferences/ workshops

• In-house specialized agricultural production units

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SGT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.