Career in Textile Industry - Know Career Options, Pay Scale, Scope of Job

Textiles is one of the booming sectors which holds the promise of a lucrative career option. Find out the pay scale, career options, and scope of job opportunity in the domain of textile during the COVID19 pendamic.

As per a report from IBEF “India’s textiles industry contributed 7% to the industry output (by value) in 2018-19. In addition, the textiles and apparel industry also contributed 2% to the GDP, 12% to export earnings and held 5% of the global trade in textiles and apparel in 2018-19.” and beyond the economic growth rate numbers which is a testament of national growth, it is equally important to highlight that India textiles industry generates livelihood for no less than 4.5 crore employed workers including 35.22 lakh handloom workers at present.

With such staggering figures on the table, it cannot be denied that textile industry holds an unprecedented growth trajectory by offering lucrative opportunities for the youth.

In this article you will find out the verticals that offer job opportunities in the textile industry, pay scale of textile workers, reasons to join textile industry especially during the COVID19 pendamic. Read on to find out in-depth details about the textile vertical here:-

Why choose Textile as a Career option?

Here are few reasons that will push you to pursue your promising career in the field of textile:-

Rising Income Level and Purchasing Capacity of the population of India Large Demographics that open gates to create niche products Government Incentives and relaxation in the policies Easy availability of raw materials in the market Strengthening supply chain of textile industry Availability of trained and skilled manpower

There are several NGOs and institutions that have cropped up in the last 2 decades to enhance focus on the skills that can be deployed in producing the best textile products for not just the domestic market but international market as well.

It is this professionalism that aids conducive environment for the growth and development of the ancillary industry supporting the textile industry.

Government has also improved its focus towards the textile to boost the GDP that can be generated via handloom and khadi products. Local artisans have been extended the opportunity to interact with the urban population by organising haats, melas, fairs. This practice has enabled the artisans to understand the demands of customers and craft the products accordingly. In addition, GOI has also allowed 100 percent FDI in the sector under the automatic route.

During the COVID19 pendamic where masses have lost their jobs, textile workers have contributed way beyond the imagination in safeguarding the front health-line workers the population of the nation. The bulk production of reusable masks, washable PPE kits and other such items along with their disbursement through the e-tailers/ online retailers had proven remarkable during the trying times.

Textile Industry Verticals - Job Prospects

Take a look at few verticals where you can apply for the job if you decide to pursue a career in textile industry:-

Apparel Design and Production

Production Management

Sales And Distribution

Fabric Sales

Media Work

Pattern Guidesheet and Envelope Production

Fashion Publicity

Textile Administration

Textile Production

Textile Marketing and Sales

Retail Management

Direct Selling

Store Operations

Fashion Merchandising

Pay Scale of Textiles Workers

Salary is a motivation factor which propels a career aspirant to pick and chose an industry, and textile being one of the niche domains offers welcoming opportunities for the aspirants to earn good income. Take a look at salary statistics to know what your career holds ahead:-

Textile Designer - 500k p.a.

Merchandiser - 228k p.a.

Marketing Manager - 800k p.a.

Production Manager, Manufacturing - 390k p.a.

*Details based on data from payscale.com