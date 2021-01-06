CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Vishal Kute Scores 98.99, says Appearing for 55+ Mocks is Secret to Success

CAT 2020 Topper Interview – When a CAT 2020 topper says “appear for Mock tests and get so comfortable with them, that when you appear for the final CAT exam, it should be like appearing for another mock to ace it”. Vishal Kute who has achieved a remarkable percentile in the CAT 2020 exam shares some secrets to success with the young aspirants preparing for the upcoming CAT exam.

Jagranjosh.com brings for you an exclusive interview with Vishal Kute. Find out how Vishal prepared for the CAT 2020 and aced it with a wonderful score for admission to top b-schools of India.

CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Vishal Kute

Question 1: Congratulations on cracking CAT 2020! What are your overall and sectional scores in CAT 2020?

Thank you so much! I have scored an overall percentile of 98.99 with scaled overall score at 101.39. In terms of sectional percentiles, in VARC the scaled score of 36.05 with 97.07 percentile, in DILR the score was 25.51 with 95.4 percentile while In Quant Section, I had a score of 39.84 and with 98.43 percentile.

Section Section Section Total Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Quantitative Ability Scaled Score Percentile Scaled Score Percentile Scaled Score Percentile Overall Scaled Score Overall Percentile 36.05 97.07 25.51 95.4 39.84 98.43 101.39 98.99

Question 2: When did you start your CAT 2020 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the CAT syllabus before the exam?

Well I started my preparation very late, from 8th October due to some unprecedented events. I had to put in a daily of 8 hours at least to cope up with other students.

The ideal time for the preparation according to me would be 4 months with 4-5 hours daily which should be enough.

Question 3: What was your overall preparation strategy for CAT 2020?

I had only one strategy as i started my preparation late, that i should give as much mocks as possible and try to improve my score. Analysing the mocks in depth was the key factor. From 8th October till 26th November, I had given a total of 55+ mocks.

Also Read - CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Shivanshu Pandey, A Formula1 enthusiast who cracks CAT with 99.85 percentile

Question 4: Was there any particular section/area that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to master that section?

Initially I struggled with Reading Comprehensions, but with the mocks, I became good at selecting RC’s. Out of 4 RC, I used to do only 3 RC and selecting those 3 was the main factor for me as one wrong RC would change the whole scenario.

Question 5: Tell us something about yourself, your family and your interests beyond academics?

My father is an army personnel and my mother is a housewife. I have an elder brother who is currently setting up his electrical firm. I am very enthusiastic for stock markets, which actually generated my interest in Finance. Other than this, I have been part of my college Cricket and 8-Ball Pool team.

Question 6: Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace CAT?

No, I didn’t take any classes, although I was enrolled with Career Launcher and T.I.M.E mock test series. I think to ace the cat, coaching is not needed and self study is the most important part.

Question 7: Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

No book or study material in particular, but yeah some tricks to solve Maths from YouTube always helped me.

Question 8: How can an aspirant avoid negative marking?

One should be careful for negative marking in VARC section, because in LRDI and maths, chances of getting an exact answer is high and hence less negative marking, although in VARC the case is different. So, I would suggest, attempt only those in RC of which you are confident about.

Question 9: What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

As I already mentioned, mocks were my actual strategy. They are the most important part whenever you are preparing, not just for CAT but for any competitive exams. I had given a total of 55+ mocks.

Question 10: Please share your exam-day strategy for the CAT 2020. What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your CAT test taking?

One thing was clear to me on D day, that I should not prejudge the paper. I was calm and was keeping hydrated as that ensures proper functioning of brain.

Also Read - CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Meet Shreya Pandey aiming to seek admission in IIM (A, B, or C)

Question 11: Do you think academic background plays an important role in CAT Prep and Why?

I don’t think so that academic background plays any role, if one has an edge in English and maths, then graduation background really doesn’t matter.

Question 12: Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

I have applied for FMS, Delhi and top IIMs based on the feedback and obviously rankings.

Question 13: How are you preparing for GD – PI and WAT rounds of the selection process?

I am planning to enroll with IMS GDPI sessions, and currently working on to improve my current affairs knowledge.

Question 14: What is your message for CAT aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

I would suggest aspirants to be so comfortable with mocks so that on D-day, it should be just like giving another mock and acing it.

Question 15: What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

I want to be in a place in my career where I can deliver my potential and learn at the same time.

Also Read

CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Meet Swapnil Kumar, 99.46 percentiler who is also an IIT Kharagur Alumnus