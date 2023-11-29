CAT Toppers List 2023: Check the Topper’s Name, List, and Percentile

CAT 2023 Toppers List: The CAT exam opens the door for the IIMs and other top management colleges in India. This year IIM Lucknow conducted the CAT exam on November 26, 2023. The result is likely to be released in the second week of January 2024. Check out this space for the latest updates on the toppers of CAT 2023.

CAT 2023 Toppers List: CAT exam was successfully conducted on 26th November 2023. Once the CAT answer key is released, IIM Lucknow will release the CAT result. Students who have appeared for the CAT 2023 exam will be able to check their results along with CAT topper list. Candidates who obtain more than 90 percentile will be able to take part in the admission process in the top management colleges of India.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the gateway to the prestigious management education course from IIMs and other top MBA colleges in India. Every year Indian Institute of Management conducts the CAT exam on a rotation basis. To get admission into the top IIMs, the aspirant needs to secure the 99+ percentile in the CAT exam. Apart from CAT percentile IIMs additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity, and other similar inputs in the shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. Check out the space for the information regarding the toppers of the CAT 2023 exam. We will provide the CAT 2023 topper list once the result is declared officially.

CAT 2023 Topper’s Name, Score, and Percentile

In this year’s CAT exam 2023, more than 2.88 lakh candidates appeared in the online exam out of 3.28 lakh registered candidates. The overall attendance in CAT 2023 exam was 88%. Now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the result which will be tentatively released in the second week of January 2024 on the official website of CAT 2023 - iimcat.ac.in. The topper's name and percentile will also released along with the result. We will provide the latest and updated information about the CAT 2023 toppers once the result is published officially.

CAT 2023 Topper’s Name, Score, and Percentile: Previous Year

The toppers list for the CAT 2023 exam will be compiled after the declaration of the result. For the time being, you can check the list of previous years toppers.

CAT 2022 Topper’s Name, Score, and Percentile

CAT 2022 was conducted by IIM Bangalore and 222,184 candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 11 candidates have scored the perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2022. All the candidates who scored 100 percentile are males. Names of some 100%iler are given below:

Suneet Kumbhat

Maruti Konduri

Renjith T. Joshua

Srajal Gupta

Check out the other details listed below:

Percentile Number of Candidates Steam Gender State-wise Number 100 11 Engineers- 10 Non-engineers- 1 All Male Haryana- 2 Maharashtra- 2 Telangana- 2 Uttar Pradesh- 1 Delhi- 1 Kerala- 1 Gujarat- 1 Madhya Pradesh- 1 99.99 22 Engineers- 16 Non-engineers- 6 Male-21 Female-01 Gujarat- 3 Madhya Pradesh- 3 Maharashtra- 3 West Bengal- 3 Delhi- 2 Uttar Pradesh- 2 Karnataka- 2 Chandigarh- 1 Rajasthan- 1 Tamilnadu- 1 Telangana- 1 99.98 22 Engineers- 15 Non-engineers- 7 Male-19 Female-03 Rajasthan- 5 Maharashtra- 4 Delhi- 2 Haryana- 2 Odisha- 2 Andhra Pradesh-1 Bihar- 1 Karnataka- 1 Kerala- 1 Madhya Pradesh- 1 Uttar Pradesh- 1 West Bengal- 1

CAT 2021 Topper’s Name, Score, and Percentile

In 2021 IIM Ahmedabad conducted the CAT exam and 191,660 candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 9 candidates have scored the perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2021. All the candidates who scored 100 percentile are males. Names of some 100%iler are given below:

Suneet Kumbhat

Maruti Konduri

Rahul Sharma

Check out the other details listed below: