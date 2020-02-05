CBI Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for 30 Intern Posts Across India

CBI Recruitment 2020: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Interns for different CBI Branches at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 21 February 2020

CBI Intern Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 30

Eligibility Criteria for CBI Intern Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A citizen of India

A Graduate/Post Graduate or Research Student enrolled in reputed University/ Institution within India and preferably specializing in Law, Cyber, Data Analysis, Forensic Science, Criminology, Management, Economics and Commerce and has completed at least 3 years college of the integrated course.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for CBI Intern Jobs 2020

Candidates are required to send their applications in original with their detailed bio-data in the prescribed proforma along with a 300 words write-up on why he/she wants to join internship in CBI in the chosen area of interest, to the Superintendent of Police (Training), CBI Academy, Hapur Road, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201002 on or before 21 February 2020 through Speed Post. Incomplete applications may not be accepted.

CBI Intern Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF