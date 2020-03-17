CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Chapter 7 (Outcomes of Democracy)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam is scheduled on 18th March 2020. Go through the important questions & answers of civics chapter 7 (Outcomes of Democracy). The given questions are from the NCERT textbook as well as the latest CBSE sample paper of Social Science. These questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- In what way democracy produces an accountable, responsive and legitimate government?

Ans- Democracy produces an accountable, legitimate and responsive government by providing citizens the right to examine the process through which decisions are made.

Q2- Mention the conditions under which democracies accommodate social diversities?

Ans- Democracies accommodate social diversities under the understanding that democracy is not just the rule of the majority. The rule of the majority is not just the rule of a single religious or social community.

Q3- In the context of democracies, which of the following idea is correct- democracies have successfully eliminated:

Economic inequalities among people

The idea of political inequality

Differences of opinion regarding the way marginalized sections must be treated

Ans- The correct answer is- The idea of political inequality

Q4- Why democracy is a better form of government when compared with dictatorship or any other alternative form of government.

Ans- Democracy is a better form of government because:

It improves the quality of decision making

It allows room to correct mistakes

It promotes equality among citizens

Q5- In the context of assessing democracy which among the following is the odd one out. Democracies need to ensure:

The dignity of the individual

Free and Fair elections

Majority Rule

Equal treatment before the law

Ans- The correct answer is- Majority Rule

Q6- Studies based on political and social inequalities in democracy shows that:

Inequalities exist in democracies

Democracy and development go together

Dictatorship is better than democracy

Inequalities do not exist in the democracy

Ans- The correct answer is- inequalities exist in democracies.

Q7- Do you think that democracies lead to peaceful and harmonious life among the citizens?

Ans- Answer this question based on your own understanding and perspective.