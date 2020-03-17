CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 7- Outcomes of Democracy)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020 is scheduled on 18th March. Go through the important MCQs of civics chapter 7 (Outcomes of Democracy). The given questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE sample paper. Go through these questions and prepare well for the CBSE class 10 board exam 2020.
Q1- What democracies ensure regarding the decision making?
- Decisions that are taken by the head of the country
- The process of transparency
- Decisions are taken by the council of ministers
- Restricted popular participation in the decision making
Ans- The correct answer is- The process of transparency
Q2- If a government is providing its citizens a right and means to examine the process of decision, then it is:
- A responsible government
- An accountable government
- A stable government
- A transparent government
Ans- The correct answer is An accountable government.
Q3- Which of the following statements is not true about democracy?
- It brings improvement in the quality of decision making
- It allows room to correct mistakes
- Decision making is much faster and quicker
- It worries about the majorities and public opinion
Ans- The correct answer is- Decision Making is much faster and quicker.
Q4- On which of the following Economic growth depends?
- Territory or area of the country
- Global Scenario
- Size of the country’s population
- Cooperation among the various nations
Ans- The correct answer is- Cooperation among various nations.
Q5- Which country tops in the inequality of income?
- South Africa
- Russia
- UK
- Hungary
And- The correct answer is South Africa.
Q6- The basic outcome of democracy is:
- Military Outcome
- Political, Social and Economic Outcome
- Elimination of Poverty
- Restricted and limited welfare policies
Ans- The correct answer is- Political, Social and Economic Outcomes.
Q7- A democratic government is:
- A responsive government
- An accountable government
- A legitimate government
- All of the above
Ans- The correct answer is- All of the above.
Q8- When democracy was introduced in India?
- 1950
- 1952
- 1949
- 1947
Ans- The correct answer is - 1950
Q9- If in a democracy, a citizen has a right and means to examine the process the decision making, it is known as
- Transparency
- Dictatorship
- Equality
- Legitimacy
Ans- The correct answer is- Transparency
Q10- A democratic government is much better than non-democratic because:
- Overwhelming support for the idea all over the world
- Legitimate form of government
- It ensures faster growth
- Leads to just distribution of goods and services
Ans- The correct answer is- it is a legitimate form of government.