CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 7- Outcomes of Democracy)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020 is scheduled on 18th March. Go through the important MCQs of civics chapter 7 (Outcomes of Democracy). The given questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE sample paper. Go through these questions and prepare well for the CBSE class 10 board exam 2020.

Q1- What democracies ensure regarding the decision making?

Decisions that are taken by the head of the country

The process of transparency

Decisions are taken by the council of ministers

Restricted popular participation in the decision making

Ans- The correct answer is- The process of transparency

Q2- If a government is providing its citizens a right and means to examine the process of decision, then it is:

A responsible government

An accountable government

A stable government

A transparent government

Ans- The correct answer is An accountable government.

Q3- Which of the following statements is not true about democracy?

It brings improvement in the quality of decision making

It allows room to correct mistakes

Decision making is much faster and quicker

It worries about the majorities and public opinion

Ans- The correct answer is- Decision Making is much faster and quicker.

Q4- On which of the following Economic growth depends?

Territory or area of the country

Global Scenario

Size of the country’s population

Cooperation among the various nations

Ans- The correct answer is- Cooperation among various nations.

Q5- Which country tops in the inequality of income?

South Africa

Russia

UK

Hungary

And- The correct answer is South Africa.

Q6- The basic outcome of democracy is:

Military Outcome

Political, Social and Economic Outcome

Elimination of Poverty

Restricted and limited welfare policies

Ans- The correct answer is- Political, Social and Economic Outcomes.

Q7- A democratic government is:

A responsive government

An accountable government

A legitimate government

All of the above

Ans- The correct answer is- All of the above.

Q8- When democracy was introduced in India?

1950

1952

1949

1947

Ans- The correct answer is - 1950

Q9- If in a democracy, a citizen has a right and means to examine the process the decision making, it is known as

Transparency

Dictatorship

Equality

Legitimacy

Ans- The correct answer is- Transparency

Q10- A democratic government is much better than non-democratic because:

Overwhelming support for the idea all over the world

Legitimate form of government

It ensures faster growth

Leads to just distribution of goods and services

Ans- The correct answer is- it is a legitimate form of government.