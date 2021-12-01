CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Analysis, Review & Updates!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) today (1 February). Check complete details now.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) today (1 February). Students who took Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 today told us that the difficulty level of the questions paper was average Check CBSE 12th Sociology (039) question paper analysis, review & latest CBSE news, and updates. CBSE answer Key, question paper (PDF) of CBSE Class 12 Sociology (Term 1) PDF. Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students along with the question paper. It will be available here shortly for download in PDF format.

CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper & Check Updates!

CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

Here’s the exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 1

- The complete paper is divided into three sections: Section A, B, C.

- Section A: 24 questions (20 Questions To Be Attempted).

- Section B: 24 questions (20 Questions To Be Attempted).

- Section C: 24 questions (20 Questions To Be Attempted).

All questions carry equal marks & there is no negative marking.

CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

Here are some important points from the feedback of students

- Difficulty level of the exam: Average

- All the questions were based on the Term 1 Syllabus & NCERT textbooks.

- Some questions in the paper were based on the topics on which questions were published in CBSE Sample Paper

More answer key, review and feedback will be available here shortly, kindly check after some time.

