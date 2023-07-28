CBSE Recording of Transactions 1 Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Mind Map Recording of Transactions 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus has three main streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students can select any of them as per their interests and future goals.

Accountancy is a main subject of the commerce stream. It is the practice of recording, classifying and processing economic or business data. Accountancy is an analytical subject that demands a clear understanding of basics, consistent practice and a little mathematical knowledge.

As such, most commerce students struggle with it. However, it is essential to master accountancy if you wish to pursue a career in the finance or business domains. And to do that your basics need to be clear, which are taught in CBSE class 11 accountancy. Mind maps are effective tools to learn and quickly revise important concepts.

Mind maps use infographics to explain a topic and look like an intricate flow chart. You can create mind maps while studying and refer to them later during revision or check out in-depth mind maps here at Jagran Josh.

The Recording of Transactions 1 is the third chapter of the NCERT accountancy book and one of the most important ones. Its mind map can help you learn and understand the many concepts of the chapter easily. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 3 Recording of Transactions 1 mind map below and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 11th Accountancy Chapter 3 Recording of Transactions 1 Mind Map

