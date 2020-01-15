CBSE Admit Card 2019-20 for Steno, Jr Assistant & Other Posts Expected Soon @cbse.nic.in, Check Updates Here

CBSE Admit Card 2019-20 for Steno, Jr Assistant & Other Posts: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the admit card of All India Competitive Exam for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant. As per the reports, CBSE is going to the conduct the exam from 28 January to 31 January 2020. However, there is no official update regarding the same.

Candidates will be able to download CBSE Admit Card from CBSE official website www.cbse.nic.in, once it is released.

There will be questions on General Assessment and Domain Knowledge for the post of Assistant Secretary (200 Qs of 400 Marks), Assistant Secretary (IT) (200 Qs of 400 Marks), Analyst (IT) (175 Qs of 350 Marks), Junior Hindi Translator (150 Qs of 300 Marks), Senior Assistant (150 Qs of 300 Marks), Accountant (150 Qs of 300 Marks) and Jr Accountant (100 Qs of 200 Marks).

For the post of Steno and Jr Assistant, questions will be asked from General Knowledge, Current Affairs and General Awareness about the Environment (Bilingual) (30 questions), Reasoning & Mathematical Ability (Bilingual) (25 questions), General Hindi & English (25 questions), Basic Computer Knowledge(10 questions), and Awareness about School Education, Examination Board and its Administration etc (10 questions).

The exam level for Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Analyst and Junior Hindi Translator is Graduation and Post-graduate level. The exam for the post of Sr Assistant, Steno, Accountant and jr Accountant is graduate level while for the post of Jr Assistant the questions will be framed from 12th Class.

Candidates who will qualify in the CBSE Stage 1 Exam shall be called for skill test/interview round.

CBSE is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 357 posts of Group A, B and C. The CBSE Recruitment Online application was started on 15 November and the last date of application was 16 December 2019.