CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exams 2023 From February, Know When To Download CBSE Datesheet at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2023: CBSE will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. Students will be able to download the CBSE 10, 12 timetable from the official website - cbse.gov.in. They can check the latest updates on CBSE exam dates and timings here.

CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class 10, 12 datesheet for the students in the form of PDF. CBSE class 10, 12 board exams dates 2023 will be released in online mode from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. Going as per media reports, it is expcted that CBSE board exam datesheet 2023 will be released by this month. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited.

Earlier, the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 will commence on 15th February 2022. The complete schedule is yet to be released by the board. As per media reports, around 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Out of these, about 18 lakh have registered for CBSE Class 10 and 16 lakh for Class 12.

When To Download CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exams Datesheet 2023?

The board will likely release to the CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12 by this month. Going as per the past trends, the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet is generally released 75 to 90 days from the commencement of board exams. CBSE has already announced that final exams for class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023. Also, with the LOC (List of candidates) correction window closing, the officials are indicating that the CBSE 10, 12 date sheet might be released by December 10, 2022. However, an official update notification is yet to be released.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 12 Board Date Sheet 2023 PDF?

This year, the CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 will be held in a single term only. The students who will be taking CBSE class 10, 12 board exams in 2023 are waiting for an update on exam dates. Once released, the students will be able to download CBSE 10, 12 timetable by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cbse.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - Main Website tab.

3rd Step - CBSE academic website will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Scroll down and click on the link for CBSE board exam time table 2023 - Class 10 or Class 12.

5th Step - CBSE exam date sheet PDF will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download the CBSE 10, 12 timetable and save the same.

