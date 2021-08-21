CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 4 From the Diary of Anne Frank - Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 4 From the Diary of Anne Frank can be accessed from here. The Board released this questions bank as preparation material for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams.

Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank is published by the CBSE Board. From this question bank, you can practice the subjective type questions (Long and Short Answer Type Questions). These questions can be considered as extra questions that must be practiced to score good marks in the board exams.

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. Enumerate any two reasons that justify Mr. Keesing’s displeasure at Anne’s talking in class.

ii. Comment on the teacher-student relationship shared between Anne and Mr. Keesing.

iii. Anne wrote in her diary to get things off her chest. List any two reasons why getting things off one’s chest is recommended by counsellors as therapeutic.

iv. Explain the emotion vested in Anne’s statement, “…I was plunked down on the table as a birthday present for Margot.”

vi. Clarify why it is fair to say that Mr. Keesing was innovative with his punishments.

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i. Do you agree with Anne when she says that teachers are the most unpredictable creatures on earth. Rationalise.

ii. Anne bid a ‘heartbreaking farewell’ to Mrs. Kuperus. As Anne, write a brief farewell note to Mr. Keesing after being promoted to the next class.

iii. Anne said that the only thing missing was the presence of a true friend. Imagine that Anne had access to the internet and had chosen to blog instead of writing a diary.

As Anne, write a blog post on the value of a true friend.

iv. Anne says that there were so many dummies in the class that about a quarter of them shouldn’t be promoted. Is she being rude or brutally honest? Evaluate.

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. Your teacher has organised a debate and you have been asked to speak on: ‘Consequences and Positive Reinforcements Have a Great Impact on Student Behaviour’. Write the debate script with three-four points to supplement your stand, either as a proposition speaker or as an opposition one.

ii. You are stressed and anxious since your Annual results are going to be announced soon. You decide to meet the school counsellor to share your anxiety and apprehensions. Write the dialogue between you and your school counsellor.

You may begin like this:

School Counsellor: Hello Anne, please sit down. You look very disturbed and irritated. What’s the matter?

You: Well, to be honest, we all are disturbed. But the irritation is because of the two boys sitting behind……………

School Counsellor: First of all, you need to relax. Take a deep breath. How do you feel we can deal with this situation rationally?

You: .......................................................................(continue)

iii. Anne was a sensitive and mature girl. From the chapters and poems in your text book, First Flight, think of any two characters who could be her friends or confidantes. Analyse the common character traits that would help in creating this special bond of friendship.

