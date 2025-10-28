CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2026: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised exam pattern for Class 10 Hindi (Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B) for the academic session 2025-26. To perform brilliantly in the 2026 board exam, it is extremely essential for students to understand the new exam pattern, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage . This article provides you with detailed information for both courses (A and B) so that you can improve your preparation strategy. This detailed article provides you with the official and latest information for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi 2026 board exam, including the section-wise division of the 80-mark theory paper , details of the internal assessment, and the weightage of every topic area. Read this complete article carefully for students to prepare and achieve maximum marks in Hindi.

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination will be for a total of 100 marks, which has been divided into two parts:

Hindi Course-A primarily includes the textbooks Kshitij Part-2 and Kritika Part-2. The 80-mark question paper is divided into sections, which will include both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Descriptive questions.

The internal assessment will include periodic assessments, portfolio, and listening and speaking.

Hindi Course-B is for students who choose Hindi as a second language. It mainly includes the textbooks Sparsh Part-2 and Sanchayan Part-2.

Note: Internal choices will be provided in the Grammar and Textbook questions.

CBSE has increased the weightage of Competency-Based Questions for the 2026 examination. This means that instead of rote learning, students will now have to be prepared for questions based on a deep understanding of concepts and their application in real life.

Chapters Excluded from CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2025–26

The following chapters have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Board Examination 2025–26. No questions will be asked from these lessons in the final examination.

Note: Questions will not be asked from the following lessons/chapters.

क्षितिज, भाग – 2

काव्य खंड

देव–सेवा, कविता (पूरा पाठ)

गिरिजाकुमार माथुर – छाया मत छूना (पूरा पाठ)

ऋतुराज – कन्यादान (पूरा पाठ)

गद्य खंड