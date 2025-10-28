CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2026: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised exam pattern for Class 10 Hindi (Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B) for the academic session 2025-26. To perform brilliantly in the 2026 board exam, it is extremely essential for students to understand the new exam pattern, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage. This article provides you with detailed information for both courses (A and B) so that you can improve your preparation strategy. This detailed article provides you with the official and latest information for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi 2026 board exam, including the section-wise division of the 80-mark theory paper, details of the internal assessment, and the weightage of every topic area. Read this complete article carefully for students to prepare and achieve maximum marks in Hindi.
Key Highlights of CBSE 10th Hindi A and B 2025-26:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Subject Name
|
Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B
|
Subject Code
|
002 and 085
|
Curriculum Type
|
Competency-based, NEP 2020 aligned
|
Textbooks of Hindi A
|
|
Textbooks of Hindi B
|
|
Total Marks
|
100 (80 Theory + 20 Internal Assessment)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Assessment Areas
|
Reading, Grammar, Literature, Writing, Oral Skills
CBSE 10th Hindi Exam Pattern 2026
The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination will be for a total of 100 marks, which has been divided into two parts:
-
वार्षिक बोर्ड परीक्षा (Theory): 80 अंक
-
आंतरिक मूल्यांकन (Internal Assessment): 20 अंक
The internal assessment will include periodic assessments, portfolio, and listening and speaking.
CBSE 10th Hindi A (Code: 002) Exam Pattern and Topic-Wise Weightage
Hindi Course-A primarily includes the textbooks Kshitij Part-2 and Kritika Part-2. The 80-mark question paper is divided into sections, which will include both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Descriptive questions.
|
Section
|
Details
|
Marks
|
A – अपठित बोध (Unseen Comprehension)
|
1. गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न (MCQs + लघु उत्तरीय) – 7
|
14
|
2. काव्यांश आधारित प्रश्न (MCQs + लघु उत्तरीय) – 7
|
B – व्यावहारिक व्याकरण (Applied Grammar)
|
3. वाक्य भेद (4 Qs) – 4
|
16
|
4. वाच्य परिवर्तन (4 Qs) – 4
|
5. पद परिचय (4 Qs) – 4
|
6. अलंकार पहचान (4 Qs) – 4
|
C – पाठ्य पुस्तक एवं पूरक पाठ्य पुस्तक (Textbook & Supplementary Reader)
|
7. गद्यांश आधारित MCQs – 5
|
30
|
8. गद्य पाठमाला से लघु उत्तरीय (3/4 Qs × 2 marks) – 6
|
9. काव्यांश आधारित MCQs – 5
|
10. काव्य पाठमाला से लघु उत्तरीय (3/4 Qs × 2 marks) – 6
|
11. पूरक पुस्तक से दीर्घ उत्तरीय (2/3 Qs × 4 marks) – 8
|
D – रचनात्मक लेखन (Creative Writing)
|
12. अनुच्छेद लेखन (120 शब्द) – 6
|
20
|
13. पत्र लेखन / औपचारिक पत्र – 5
|
14. स्ववृत्त / आवेदन / ई-मेल – 5
|
15. विज्ञापन / संदेश लेखन – 4
Note: Internal choices will be provided in the Grammar and Textbook questions.
CBSE 10th Hindi B (Code: 085) Exam Pattern and Topic-Wise Weightage
Hindi Course-B is for students who choose Hindi as a second language. It mainly includes the textbooks Sparsh Part-2 and Sanchayan Part-2.
|
Section
|
Details
|
Marks
|
A – अपठित बोध (Unseen Comprehension)
|
1. गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न (MCQs + लघु उत्तरीय) – 7
|
14
|
2. गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न (MCQs + लघु उत्तरीय) – 7
|
B – व्यावहारिक व्याकरण (Applied Grammar)
|
3. पदबंध (5 में से 4) – 4
|
16
|
4. वाक्य रूपांतरण (5 में से 4) – 4
|
5. समास (5 में से 4) – 4
|
6. मुहावरे (5 में से 4) – 4
|
C – पाठ्य पुस्तक एवं पूरक पाठ्य पुस्तक (Textbook & Supplementary Reader)
|
7. गद्यांश आधारित MCQs – 5
|
28
|
8. गद्य पाठमाला से लघु उत्तरीय (3/4 Qs × 2 marks) – 6
|
9. काव्यांश आधारित MCQs – 5
|
10. काव्य पाठमाला से लघु उत्तरीय (3/4 Qs × 2 marks) – 6
|
11. पूरक पुस्तक से दीर्घ उत्तरीय (2/3 Qs × 3 marks) – 6
|
D – रचनात्मक लेखन (Creative Writing)
|
12. अनुच्छेद लेखन (120 शब्द) – 5
|
22
|
13. पत्र लेखन (100 शब्द) – 5
|
14. सूचना लेखन (60 शब्द) – 4
|
15. विज्ञापन लेखन (40 शब्द) – 3
|
16. लघु कथा / ई-मेल लेखन – 5
CBSE has increased the weightage of Competency-Based Questions for the 2026 examination. This means that instead of rote learning, students will now have to be prepared for questions based on a deep understanding of concepts and their application in real life.
Chapters Excluded from CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2025–26
The following chapters have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Board Examination 2025–26. No questions will be asked from these lessons in the final examination.
Note: Questions will not be asked from the following lessons/chapters.
क्षितिज, भाग – 2
काव्य खंड
-
देव–सेवा, कविता (पूरा पाठ)
-
गिरिजाकुमार माथुर – छाया मत छूना (पूरा पाठ)
-
ऋतुराज – कन्यादान (पूरा पाठ)
गद्य खंड
-
महादेवीप्रसाद द्विवेदी – स्त्री–शिक्षा के विरोधी कुतर्कों का खंडन (पूरा पाठ)
-
सुदर्शन दयाल सक्सेना – मानवता करुणा की दिव्य चमक (पूरा पाठ)
कृतिका, भाग – 2
-
एही ठगनी सुनाती हो रामा! (पूरा पाठ)
-
जार्ज पंचम की नाक (पूरा पाठ)
Chapters Excluded from CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam 2025–26
स्पर्श भाग – 2
-
बिहारी – दोहे
-
महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर-मधुर मेरे दीपक जल
-
अंतोन चेखव – मगरमच्छ
संचयन भाग – 2
-
No Chapters have been removed
|
CBSE 10th Hindi A and B Exam Tips 2026
-
Special Focus on Grammar: The weightage for Grammar in both courses (A and B) is 16 marks. Good preparation for the Multiple Choice Questions can help you easily secure these marks.
-
Practice Creative Writing: The Creative Writing section carries a total of 14 to 16 marks. Thoroughly understand the formats for article writing (Anuchchhed), letter/notice (Patra/Soochana), and advertisement/message writing (Vigyapan/Sandesh), and practice regularly. Pay attention to the word limit.
-
Deep Understanding of Lessons: The Literature section has the highest weightage. Read all the lessons and poems in the textbooks (Kshitij/Sparsh and Kritika/Sanchayan) carefully and understand their central theme, character sketches, and important events.
-
Practice Sample Papers: Solving official CBSE Sample Papers and previous years' question papers before the exam will give you a better understanding of time management and the question pattern.
The new pattern for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi 2026 board examination has been designed to comprehensively evaluate students' language skills and analytical abilities. If you prepare according to the topic-wise weightage and marking scheme provided above, you can certainly achieve excellent marks in Hindi. Start your preparation today.!
