CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Paper Analysis: Check Expert Review and Students’ Reaction

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper was balanced as reviewed by the experts. Check here the full paper analysis and students’ response.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Home Science paper for CBSE Class 10 today (2nd May, 2022). Home Science is considered one of the popular subjects in class 10 as every year a number of students appear for the Home Science Board Exam. CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A team from Jagran josh tried to collect reviews for today’s Home Science paper from the students coming out of the CBSE exam centres. We also have experts reviewing the paper and sharing the paper analysis with us.

The format of the paper was the same as of the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Sample Paper 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Paper had 13 questions for total 35 marks.

All questions were However, internal choices were there in a few questions.

(iii) Question paper was divided into three sections- A, B and C.

(iv) Section A had 7 questions of 2 marks each.

(v) Section B had 3 questions of 3 marks each.

(vi) Section C again had 3 questions. Each question carried 4 marks.

(vii) Students had to complete all questions within 2 hours.

Experts review the Home Science paper easy and scoring

When asked about the difficulty level of today’s paper, a CBSE teacher called it easy and scoring. The questions were entirely based on the topics mentioned in the term 2 CBSE syllabus . Long answer questions could be a little tricky for a few students but could be easily attempted if one had prepared the whole syllabus.

Students call the paper satisfactory

The majority of the class 10 students who wrote the Home Science paper seemed to be happy with the level of the paper. Though a few said that the paper was not too easy to be solved comfortably, most of the students said it was a satisfactory paper for them.

Major points from students' reactions are mentioned below:

Paper was moderately easy.

There were a few application base questions that troubled students.

Paper could be easily completed on time.

All the questions were asked from the Term 2 Syllabus only.

Averagely, students are expecting 25-30 marks in the paper.

Thus, students had mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 2 Paper. Now, the students would start preparing for the next big paper which is going to be of Mathematics on 5th May (Thursday).

