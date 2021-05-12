CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 15 - Probability (Published by CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Case study questions for Chapter 15 - Probability are published by the CBSE board. These questions are prepared in the form of Multiple Choice Type Questions. Students must solve these questions to understand in what ways the case study questions can be asked in the exam. Answers to all the questions are also provided along with them.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 15 - Probability

CASE STUDY 1:

On a weekend Rani was playing cards with her family . The deck has 52 cards. If her brother drew one card.

1. Find the probability of getting a king of red colour.

a) 1/26

b) 1/13

c) 1/52

d) 1/4

Answer: a) 1/26

2. Find the probability of getting a face card.

a) 1/26

b) 1/13

c) 2/13

d) 3/13

Answer: d) 3/13

3. Find the probability of getting a jack of hearts.

a) 1/26

b) 1/52

c) 3/52

d) 3/26

Answer: b) 1/52

4. Find the probability of getting a red face card.

a) 3/13

b) 1/13

c) 1/52

d) 1/4

Answer: a) 3/13

5. Find the probability of getting a spade.

a) 1/26

b) 1/13

c) 1/52

d) 1/4

Answer: d) 1/4

CASE STUDY 2:

Rahul and Ravi planned to play Business ( board game) in which they were supposed to use two dice.

1. Ravi got first chance to roll the dice. What is the probability that he got the sum of the two numbers appearing on the top face of the dice is 8?

a) 1/26

b) 5/36

c) 1/18

d) 0

Answer: b) 5/36

2. Rahul got next chance. What is the probability that he got the sum of the two numbers appearing on the top face of the dice is 13?

a) 1

b) 5/36

c) 1/18

d) 0

Answer: d) 0

3. Now it was Ravi’s turn. He rolled the dice. What is the probability that he got the sum of the two numbers appearing on the top face of the dice is less than or equal to 12 ?

a) 1

b) 5/36

c) 1/18

d) 0

Answer: a) 1

4. Rahul got next chance. What is the probability that he got the sum of the two numbers appearing on the top face of the dice is equal to 7?

a) 5/9

b) 5/36

c) 1/6

d) 0

Answer: c) 1/6

5. Now it was Ravi’s turn. He rolled the dice. What is the probability that he got the sum of the two numbers appearing on the top face of the dice is greater than 8?

a) 1

b) 5/36

c) 1/18

d) 5/18

Answer: d) 5/18

