CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: Important tips, formulas, questions to revise Algebra at last moment

CBSE Class 10 Maths Algebra includes two chapters - Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions. Check here important formulas, questions and tips to quickly revise these chapters before exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 will be held on 5th May, 2022 (Thursday). Students can easily score more than 90% in the Maths paper with effective revision before the exam. Here, we have brought you the very useful tips and formulas to revise the Unit I - Algebra of CBSE Class 10 Maths. Algebra has the highest weightage of 10 marks in total for the term 2 exam. Hence, it is wise to focus on thorough preparation and effective revision of algebraic topics. There are two chapters in this unit - Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions. It will be very easy to revise these chapters with the help of formulas, important questions and tips provided below in this article.

1. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

Formulas to revise

For ax2 + bx + c = 0,

(α, β) = [–b ± √(b2 – 4ac)]/2ac, where α and β are the roots of the equation.

Sum of roots = –b/a

Product of roots = c/a

If roots of a quadratic equation are given, then the quadratic equation can be represented as:

x2 – (sum of the roots)x + product of the roots = 0

(i) If b2 − 4ac > 0, then the quadratic equation has two real and unequal/unique roots.

(ii) If b2 − 4ac < 0, then the quadratic equation has two imaginary roots.

(iii) If b2 − 4ac = 0, then the quadratic equation has two real and equal roots.

Deleted topics from Quadratic Equations:

Situational problems based on equations reducible to quadratic equations

Important questions to practice:

Q. Solve the equation 4x2 +4√3x +3=0 by the method of completing square.

Q. Solve the equation px2 +(p2 - q2)x - q2 = 0 by using the quadratic formula.

Q. The sum of the squares of two natural numbers is 74 and the first number is three less than twice the second. Find the numbers.

Q. A two digit number is such that the product of its digits is 18. When 63 is subtracted from the number, the digits interchange their places. Find the number.

2. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

Formulas to revise

(i) nth term of an arithmetic sequence: a n = a + (n – 1)d

(ii) Sum of n terms of an arithmetic sequence: S n = n/2 [2a+(n–1)d]

Deleted topics from Arithmetic Progressions:

Applications in solving daily life problems based on sum to n terms of an A.P.

Important questions to practice:

Q. Determine the first term of an AP whose 7th term is 14 and common difference is 2.

Q. Find the sum of first 14 terms of an AP, if the first term is 3 and the common difference is 2.

Q. Find the sum of the first 25 terms of an AP whose nth term is given by t n = 2 – 3n.

Q. Which term of AP 3, 10, 17 … will be 84 more than its 13th term?

Q. The sum of Rs 700 is to be used to give seven cash prizes to students of a school. If each prizes is Rs 20 less than its preceding prize, find the value of each prize.

Tips for revision of CBSE Class 10 Maths Algebraic Topics

Focus on NCERT as all the concepts, key points and questions given in this book are very important. Solve all the solved and unsolved questions given in the NCERT Book without missing any of them.

Solve the questions of algebra from CBSE sample paper to check your preparedness. Follow the practice of solve, check and repeat.

Be careful about the operation symbols of addition, subtraction, division and multiplication. (+, -, /, x) used in an algebraic expression.

Give more time to the topics that seem to be difficult to you. Solve questions from those topics to gain confidence.

