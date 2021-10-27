CBSE Class 10 Painting Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 (with Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is released with Marking Scheme cum Answer Key. Know the paper pattern and type of questions for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper of CBSE Class 10 Painting for the Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is available here with Marking Scheme. The CBSE sample paper is useful for getting acquainted with the question paper format while the CBSE marking scheme helps to know the correct answers for all questions given in the sample paper. Students must practice with the help of this latest sample paper to perform well in their upcoming term 1 exam.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Question Paper (Code- 049) for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 15

Time Allowed: 60 Minutes (1 Hour)

General instructions:

1. The question paper contains three sections A, B and C.

2. Section A has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

3. Section B has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

4. Section C has 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A - KNOWLEDGE/ UNDERSTANDING (ATTEMPT ANY 10)

1. Which line shows emphasis and draws attention towards itself:

A -Bold lines

B - Diagonal lines

C - Vertical lines

D -Radial lines

2. "Shape is two- dimensional with height and width .It can be geometrical or natural/ organic”, this statement depicts, Form is three dimensional with height & depth:

A -About Colour

B -About Texture

C -About Shape &Form

D - About Space

3. The colours which cannot be obtained by mixing any two colours and are pure and found in nature as it is ,they are called as :

A -Territory colours

B -Secondary colours

C -Warm and Cool Colours

D - Primary colours

4. "Artistic manner of using art material such as brushes, colours, pencil etc. How The Completed artwork is to be framed and hanged at proper place" above statements depicts:

A -About Rupa Bheda

B -Varnika Bhanga

C -LavanyaYojanam

D -Sadrisyam

5. By which device we can see the presence of colours in a ray of light?

A - Mirror

B - Prism

C - Telescope

D -X- Ray

6. What is Texture?

A -Surface properties or quality of materials

B -Nature of oil

C -Mineral size

D -Drawing technique

7. What are the colours that produce cooling effect?

A - Red/ Yellow

B - Blue/ Green

C -Black/ White

D - Red/ Black

8. Hue, Value, Intensity are the properties of:

A -Harmony

B -Shape of form

C -Colour

D -Texture

9. What is Monochrome?

A -Varying Tones of only one colour

B -Second colours tone

C - Mixing of One Primary & One Secondary colour

D - Tone of cool colour

10. Analogous colours are the category of shades of one colour:

A -Yellow, Cadmium yellow

B -Red, Yellow

C -Blue, Green

D -Orange ,Blue

11. How many times should a watercolor painting to be dipped in water?

A - Once

B -Twice

C -Three times

D -As required

12. Pastel sheet, handmade sheet, ivory sheet, butter paper is the variety of :

A -Drawing board

B - Paper

C - Colours

D -Brushes

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below: