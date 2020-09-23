CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Compartment Exam will be conducted on 28th September, 2020 (Monday). All those students who could not manage to obtain passing marks in their Punjabi paper in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 have another chance to clear the exam. For this, students should analyse the loop hole in their preparations and try to improve their mistakes. We advise them to practice with more and more previous years' question papers. Solving the previous years' papers is the most effective way to check your preparedness for the upcoming exam.

We have provided here the previous year compartment question paper of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi subject. This question paper can be used by the candidates for revision before taking their exam. With the help of this question paper students will get an idea of the expected questions and can identify their weak points. CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Compartment Question Paper 2019 is available here for free PDF download.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Compartment Question Paper 2019

Download complete paper from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Question Paper of Compartment Exam 2019

