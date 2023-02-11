CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Sanskrit Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: On March 11, 2023 CBSE Board has scheduled the Class 10 Sanskrit Board Exam for the 2022-23 academic session. CBSE class 10 students have been preparing hard to appear for the Class 10 Sanskrit board exam. If you are also a student going to attempt the Sanskrit Class 10th board exam 2023 then you must solve the previous year question papers of Sanskrit from the CBSE Board.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10 Sanskrit

In this article, you will be getting the the previous year Sanskrit question papers of CBSE Class 10. We have provided the direct download links to the past year question papers from 2019 to 2022. With the help of the given CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Previous Year Question Papers, you will be able to prepare well for the upcoming examination.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper Design (2022-23)

The question paper for annual evaluation would be divided into four sections:

Section Marks Unseen passage 10 marks Creative Writing 15 marks Applied grammar 25 marks Seen passage 30 marks

Importance of the Sanskrit Question Paper for the CBSE Class 10 Students?

Solving the previous year question papers will enable the student to understand the different types of questions that have been asked beforehand.

Not only can students get an idea of the different minds of questions asked in the exam but also revise the questions that have been asked in the years before.

Why should one solve Sanskrit Previous Year’s Question Papers?

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Previous year questions are very important as it will help Sanskrit board exam 2023 candidates in understanding and revising the different types of questions that have been asked earlier.

Hence, the Sanskrit past year question papers are like a treasure for the students who are going to appear in the CBSE Sanskrit board exams.

