CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Download with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 are given here for download in PDF. Check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam preparations.

CBSE Sample Papers 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is provided here along with its Marking Scheme cum Answer Key. The CBSE Sample Paper reveals the question paper format for the upcoming bard exam. It makes you aware of the number and type of questions that will be asked in the board exam paper. Therefore, CBSE Class 10 students who will write the Sanskrit exam must analyse this latest CBSE sample paper carefully so that they can plan for their exam in the right way and score high marks. Students can also check the correct answers to all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 by going through the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Marking Scheme. Both the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper and Marking Scheme can be downloaded from here in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (122) Sample Question Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains 10 questions. Each questions has sub-questions of MCQ type.

2. The question paper is divided into two parts.

Part A – Anuprayukt vyakaranam

Part B - Pathitavbodhnam

3. Section Ahas7 questions.

4. Section Bhas3 questions.

5. All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices are provided in all questions.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Term 1, 2 Syllabus 2021-2022

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 has been released officially. Knowing CBSE date sheet/ CBSE time table will help you plan your exam preparations in a methodically to avoid stress and score good marks. Link to the detailed and subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021-22 is given below: