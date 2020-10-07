CBSE Class 10 Science Extra Questions & Answers for Chapter 7 - Control and Coordination (Based on NCERT Book)

Extra Question for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7 - Control and Coordination include questions based on the important concepts used in the chapter. These questions along with the NCERT exercise questions form a perfect study material for the preparations of the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021. You can easily download all the extra questions and answers for Science Chapter 7 in PDF format here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Extra Questions and Answers for Chapter 7 - Control and Coordination:

Q. Name the receptors that help to detect (i) taste and (ii) smell.

Answer:

(i) Gustatory receptors help to detect taste.

(ii) Olfactory receptors help to detect smell.

Q. What do we call the gap present between two neurons?

Answer:

Synapse

Q. Which part of the brain controls involuntary actions?

Answer:

Involuntary actions are controlled by the medulla in the hind-brain.

Q. Which part of the brain controls voluntary actions?

Answer:

Involuntary actions are controlled by the cerebellum in the hind-brain.

Q. Which plant hormone is responsible for the wilting of leaves?

Answer:

Abscisic acid

Q. Why do the plant shoots bend towards light?

Answer:

The bending of plant shoots towards light is termed as phototropism. It is due to the plant hormone called auxins. When light falls on one side of the plant, the auxins generally spread towards the darker side of the shoot. This stimulates the cells in the darker side to grow longer than the corresponding cells of the illuminated region. This results in more growth on the darker side which causes the stem to bend towards light.

Q. Which gland in the human body is responsible for growth?

Answer:

The pituitary gland.

Q. What are the main components of the reflex action?

Answer:

There are five main components of the reflex action that are:

(i) Receptors - Receive the message from the external environment.

(ii) Sensory neuron - carries the message from the receptor to the central nervous system.

(iii) Central nervous system - Processes the message and sends impulses to the concerned part of the body in the form of response.

(iv) Motor neuron - Carries the message from the central nervous system to the effector.

(v) Effector - Includes muscles and glands that respond against the stimulus.

