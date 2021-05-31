CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022

Check the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Spanish for the new academic session 2021-2022. Students must refer to this latest syllabus only to know the course content that needs to prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Spanish Exam 2021-2022. CBSE Class 10 Spanish syllabus also mentions the assessment scheme and the question paper breakup for the annual CBSE board exam..

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Spanish (Cose - 096):

Aims and objectives: The aim is to strengthen the basic knowledge of the language imparted in Class IX and develop further the acquired skills.

Topics:

(A) Reading Section:

A student should be able to:

(i) identify the logical argument of a simple text; and

(ii) understand the ideas implicit in the argument and extract key points from text, visual materials and graphics.

(B) Writing Section:

A student should be able to:

(i) write short compositions on everyday life situations on family, friends, festivals, cultural events, city, etc. with emphasis on developing sentences with logical sequences;

(ii) reproduce the grammatical components identified in the syllabus through written exercises; and (iii) use language appropriate to purpose and audience.

(C) Applied Grammar:

• Reflexive tense and impersonal ‘Se’

• Revision of the concept of comparison of equality, superiority and inferiority

• Direct and indirect object pronoun

• Conjunction: además, es que, etc.

• Expressions such as: Deber + infinitivo / Tener que + infinitivo / Hay que + infinitivo / ¿Se puede + infinitivo? / ¿Me das +…?

• Use of the verb Doler and expressions with Tener dolor de + sustantivo

• Prepositions: Por / Para

• Use of verbs Pensar and Creer to express opinion

• Contrast muy / mucho

• Present perfect tense (pretérito perfecto) and past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

• Past imperfect tense (pretérito imperfecto)

• Contrast between pretérito perfecto, pretérito indefinido and pretérito imperfecto

• Paraphrase: Pensar + infinitivo, Haber que + infinitivo

• Consecutive conjunction: por eso

• Revision of the concept of direct and indirect object pronouns

• Negative command (singular/plural) + direct/indirect object pronoun

• Idea of the subjunctive mood.

(D) Culture/Civilization/Literature:

(i) Build on the idea of familiarity with basic cultural and civilizational information relating to Spanish-speaking countries.

(ii) Besides the ones prescribed in Class-IX, the following authors may be added: Lope de Vega, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Camilo José Cela, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa.

(iii) The student is expected to identify one or two important works and the subject matter. The student should be able to write short note using simple sentence structures.

NOTE FOR THE TEACHER: (Some recommendations)

1. The above content should be presented and integrated in didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the student develops the following competencies:

Functional competencies:

• expresar hipótesis • añadir información y describir y valorar una cosa • expresar obligación • pedir algo / un favor y responder afirmativamente o negativamente • pedir permiso, conceder o denegar el permiso • hablar de planes y proyectos • hablar de hechos históricos • relacionar diferentes acontecimientos del pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, etc.) • comparar algo ahora y antes • expresar dolor – hablar de síntomas y enfermedades • describir personas/objetos en el pasado • contar sucesos pasados en relación con • el presente, contar experiencias de la vida y las acciones de la semana • hablar de acciones del pasado que se repiten, acciones habituales en el pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, etc.) • expresar sorpresa y extrañeza • presentar una causa y una consecuencia • reaccionar ante una información • dar instrucciones y consejos • hacer recomendaciones, expresar prohibiciones

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• entonación • entonación de frases afirmativas e interrogativas • la acentuación de diptongos, triptongos e hiato • la sílaba fuerte • entonación de frases usadas para disculparse • acentuación de interrogativas y exclamativas

2. The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the student practices the target language in real context:

• vocabulario para narrar experiencias de las vacaciones • establecimientos comerciales • prendas de vestir, tejidos, materiales y formas, vocabulario de la moda • artículos de regalo, ropa, calzado y complementos • viajes, tipos de turismo • los paisajes, léxico del tiempo meteorológico • lugares de interés turístico en una ciudad, categoría de instalaciones turísticas, servicios en un hotel • señales de tráfico, servicios de la calle • mobiliario urbano • problemas de salud y medicamentos • obligaciones • expresiones y frases hechas para reaccionar • las celebraciones • descripción física de personas – carácter y personalidad • léxico relacionado con permisos y prohibiciones • estados de ánimo, sentimientos

3. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking countries: lugares de interés turístico en el mundo hispano, principales premios del mundo de la cultura, teatro, cine, literatura-, horario comercial en el mundo hispano, signos específicos de algunos establecimientos (correos, estancos, etc.), actos sociales: bodas, nacimientos, etc., principales autores de cuentos del mundo hispano, la sociedad española actual: el sistema de gobierno.

4. In Section D which is related to Culture/Civilization/Literature, the teacher is expected to provide basic information about the cultural and civilizational aspects of the Spanishspeaking areas. The same for very famous literary texts of authors cited.

5. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive in nature and the teacher depending on the needs of the students may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus.

Prescribed book: Continuation of Aula Internacional 1 textbook with new exercises to be framed by the teacher. Relevant chapters from the following textbook may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

• Aula International 2 (CD+workbook) by Jaime Corpas et.al, Difusión, Madrid Reference books:

• Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins

• Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing

• en acción A2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE

• Compañeros 2, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al., SGEL

e-Resources:

• “Mi mundo en palabras”:

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

• “Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

• “Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

• “En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

SPANISH (CODE: 096)

EXAMINATION STRUCTURE FOR CLASS X

The Question Paper will be of maximum 80 marks and will be divided into four sections:

Section A: Reading Section - 15 marks

Section B: Writing Section - 15 marks

Section C: Applied Grammar - 35 marks

Section D: Culture/Civilization/Literature - 15 marks

Scheme of section and weightage to content:

Note: All questions and answers will be in the target language.

Internal Assessment for Class X (Spanish)

The weightage of internal assessment is 20 Marks and is divided into the following components:

A. Periodic Tests (2 best out of 3 to be counted) – Total weightage 10 out of 20.

- Test to be based on grammar and reading comprehensions being taught. The effort should be to monitor the progress of the student towards meeting the course aims and objectives.

B. Notebook submission – Total weightage 05 out of 20.

- Students are expected to maintain notebook for class work and other home-based enrichment exercises.

- Assessment may be done on the basis of regularity on: • assignment completion • neatness and upkeep of notebook

- Teacher is expected to provide regular feedback to the students and identify student’s strengths and weakness.

C. Subject enrichment activity – Total weightage 05 out of 20.

- The teacher should assess students on the skills of language learning namely, listening and speaking. The assessment should be done on 20 marks, 10 marks each for listening and speaking.

- Two out of three tests shall be counted. The teacher should assess the student’s ability to communicate and use the basic structure of the language with appropriate vocabulary. The teacher should also ensure that the interactive skills are assessed at each stage.

Comprehension and Weightage Suggested activities Listening Listening to narrations and handling exercises such as True/False, MCQ, gap filling and SAQ. Speaking Conversation and dialogues, presentation on an unseen visual/verbal stimulus (within the prescribed syllabus and relevant to Spanish– speaking countries), spontaneous question answers, recitation and narration

