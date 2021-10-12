CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: From New Examination Pattern to Extra Circles on OMR sheet; All You Need to Know

Check all important updates on the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Answers in the MCQ-based Exam will be recorded in the OMR sheets where an extra circle will be provided for correction. Read full article for detail.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct the term 1 exam from November, 2021. The first paper will be conducted on 15th November. The board is expected to release the subject-wise date sheet this week. Students can then plan their revision as per the examination schedule.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22: Latest Updates

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 2021-22 with All Important Details

At this time, students should focus on their exam preparations according to the new examination pattern. Since the Term 1 Exam will be all MCQ-based, students should practice more and more MCQs for all subjects. The board had also published some questions based on case-study and assertion-reason type MCQs for some major subjects of Class 10 like Maths, Science and English.

➤ The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Paper for each subject will be of 90 minutes duration.

➤ Each paper will be of 40 marks.

➤ The remaining 10 marks will be calculated from internal assessment.

Answers in CBSE Term 1 Exam to be Recorded in OMR Sheet

This time, class 10 students need not to write their answers on the answer sheet. However, they will be provided with the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Sheets in which they will get four circles for four options A, B, C and D for a question. For the right option, they will be required to shade the respective circle with the help of pen.

Check CBSE Class 10 New Sample Papers for Term 1 Exam (with Answer Key)

Extra Circle will be Provided in OMR Sheet

This is another facility provided by the CBSE board for class 10 students. The board has decided to provide five circles in the OMR sheets instead of four for each question on the OMR sheets. One extra circle will be provided to make correction in answer. Actually, students would have to answer using pens therefore once a circle will be marked they will not be able to erase their response if found wrong during revision of paper. But with the help of extra circle, students would be able to strike out the wrong circle and shade the correct circle and then write the answer number of the correct option in the extra circle.

We will keep on updating you will all important and latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Till then, keep preparing for your exam with the help of important study material and resources provided by Jagran Josh subject experts.