CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF Now

Check CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) and prepare for the upcoming board exam. The link to download Term 1 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is also given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):
TERM 1-MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER
THEORY - 40 MARKS DURATION: 90 MINUTES
Units Part A
Foundations of Business
Periods
Marks
1
Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
18
16
2
Forms of Business Organisations
20
3
Public, Private and Global Enterprises
10
14
4
Business Services
14
5
Emerging Modes of Business
05
10
6
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
08
Total
75
49
Project Work
10
TERM I
Part A: Foundation of Business
Concept includes meaning and features
Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
History of Trade and Commerce in India:
Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries,
Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant
Corporations, Major Trade Centers, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.
Business – meaning and characteristics
Business, profession and employment-Concept
Objectives of business
Classification of business activities - Industry and
Commerce
Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups
Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade;
(banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning
Business risk-Concept
Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations
Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations.
Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners
Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept
Cooperative Societies-Concept, types, merits, and limitations.
Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company –Concept
Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in the formation of a company
Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises
Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept
Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental
Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and
Government Company.
Unit 4: Business Services
Business services – meaning and types. Banking:
Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account
Banking services with particular reference to Bank
Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking meaning, Types of digital payments
Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance– concept
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
E - business: concept, scope and benefits
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
Concept of social responsibility
Case for social responsibility
Responsibility towards owners, investors,
consumers, employees, government and community.
Role of business in environment protection
For more details, download the PDF of the syllabus from the following link
