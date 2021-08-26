CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF Now

Check CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) and prepare for the upcoming board exam.

Check CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) and prepare for the upcoming board exam. The link to download Term 1 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is also given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

TERM 1-MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER THEORY - 40 MARKS DURATION: 90 MINUTES Units Part A Foundations of Business Periods Marks 1 Evolution and Fundamentals of Business 18 16 2 Forms of Business Organisations 20 3 Public, Private and Global Enterprises 10 14 4 Business Services 14 5 Emerging Modes of Business 05 10 6 Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics 08 Total 75 49 Project Work 10

TERM I

Part A: Foundation of Business

Concept includes meaning and features

Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business

History of Trade and Commerce in India:

Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries,

Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant

Corporations, Major Trade Centers, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.

Business – meaning and characteristics

Business, profession and employment-Concept

Objectives of business

Classification of business activities - Industry and

Commerce

Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups

Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade;

(banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning

Business risk-Concept

Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations

Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations.

Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners

Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept

Cooperative Societies-Concept, types, merits, and limitations.

Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company –Concept

Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in the formation of a company

Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises

Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept

Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental

Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and

Government Company.

Unit 4: Business Services

Business services – meaning and types. Banking:

Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account

Banking services with particular reference to Bank

Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking meaning, Types of digital payments

Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance– concept

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

E - business: concept, scope and benefits

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

Concept of social responsibility

Case for social responsibility

Responsibility towards owners, investors,

consumers, employees, government and community.

Role of business in environment protection

For more details, download the PDF of the syllabus from the following link

Download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF