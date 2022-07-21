CBSE Class 11 Syllabus of Physical Education (2022-2023): Download New Syllabus in PDF

Check here the CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023. The revised CBSE Syllabus is provided here for download in PDF. Students must follow this latest syllabus while studying Physical Education and preparing for its exam. They should thoroughly know the unit-wise course contents to prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Annual Exam 2022-2023. They should also complete their practicals according to the details mentioned in the new Physical Education syllabus.
Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education (Code No.048) Course Structure 2022-23 below:
Theory Max. Marks 70
Unit I Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education
- Concept, Aims & Objectives of Physical Education
- Changing Trends in Sports- playing surface, wearable gears and sports equipment, technological advancements
- Career Options in Physical Education
- Khelo-India and Fit-India Program
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus of All Subjects (2022-2023) - Download in PDF
Unit II Olympism
- Ancient and Modern Olympics
- Olympism – Concept and Olympics Values (Excellence, Friendship & Respect)
- Olympics - Symbols, Motto, Flag, Oath, and Anthem
- Olympic Movement Structure - IOC, NOC, IFS, Other members
Unit III Yoga
- Meaning & Importance of Yoga
- Introduction to Ashtanga Yoga
- Introduction to Yogic Kriyas (Shat Karma)
Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - Divyang)
- Concept of Disability and Disorder
- Types of Disability, its causes & nature (Intellectual disability, Physical disability)
- Aim & Objective of Adaptive Physical Education
- Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & Special Educator)
Unit V Physical Fitness, Health and Wellness
- Meaning and Importance of Wellness, Health and Physical Fitness
- Components/Dimensions of Wellness, Health and Physical Fitness
- Traditional Sports & Regional Games for promoting wellness
Unit VI Test, Measurement & Evaluation
- Concept of Test, Measurement & Evaluation in Physical Education & sports.
- Classification of Test in Physical Education and Sports.
- Test administration guidelines in physical education and sports Unit VII Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology in Sports
- Definition and Importance of Anatomy and Physiology in exercise and sports
- Functions of Skeletal system, classification of bone and types of joints.
- Function and Structure of Circulatory system and heart.
- Function and Structure of Respiratory system.
Unit VIII Fundamentals of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in Sports
- Definition and Importance of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in sports
- Principles of Biomechanics
- Types of Body Movements - Flexion, Extension, Abduction, Adduction, Rotation, Circumduction, Supination & Pronation
- Axis and Planes – Concept and its application in body movements
Unit IX Psychology & Sports
- Definition & Importance of Psychology in Physical Education & Sports
- Adolescent Problems & Their Management
- Team Cohesion and Sports
Unit X Training and Doping in Sports
- Concept and Principles of Sports Training
- Training Load: Over Load, Adaptation, and Recovery
- Concept of Doping and its disadvantages
Practical
Max. Marks 30
01. Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT) - 6 Marks
02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognised Sport/Game of Choice)- 7 Marks
03. Yogic Practices 7 Marks 04. Record File - 5 Marks
05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks
Download the full syllabus from the following link to check details of practical work:
|
CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF