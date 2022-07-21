CBSE Class 11 Syllabus of Physical Education (2022-2023): Download New Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF) is provided here. Check the reduced syllabus to prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Exam 2022-23.

Check here the CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023. The revised CBSE Syllabus is provided here for download in PDF. Students must follow this latest syllabus while studying Physical Education and preparing for its exam. They should thoroughly know the unit-wise course contents to prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Physical Education Annual Exam 2022-2023. They should also complete their practicals according to the details mentioned in the new Physical Education syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 11 Physical Education (Code No.048) Course Structure 2022-23 below:

Theory Max. Marks 70

Unit I Changing Trends & Career in Physical Education

Concept, Aims & Objectives of Physical Education

Changing Trends in Sports- playing surface, wearable gears and sports equipment, technological advancements

Career Options in Physical Education

Khelo-India and Fit-India Program

Unit II Olympism

Ancient and Modern Olympics

Olympism – Concept and Olympics Values (Excellence, Friendship & Respect)

Olympics - Symbols, Motto, Flag, Oath, and Anthem

Olympic Movement Structure - IOC, NOC, IFS, Other members

Unit III Yoga

Meaning & Importance of Yoga

Introduction to Ashtanga Yoga

Introduction to Yogic Kriyas (Shat Karma)

Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - Divyang)

Concept of Disability and Disorder

Types of Disability, its causes & nature (Intellectual disability, Physical disability)

Aim & Objective of Adaptive Physical Education

Role of various professionals for children with special needs (Counsellor, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Physical Education Teacher, Speech Therapist & Special Educator)

Unit V Physical Fitness, Health and Wellness

Meaning and Importance of Wellness, Health and Physical Fitness

Components/Dimensions of Wellness, Health and Physical Fitness

Traditional Sports & Regional Games for promoting wellness

Unit VI Test, Measurement & Evaluation

Concept of Test, Measurement & Evaluation in Physical Education & sports.

Classification of Test in Physical Education and Sports.

Test administration guidelines in physical education and sports Unit VII Fundamentals of Anatomy, Physiology in Sports

Definition and Importance of Anatomy and Physiology in exercise and sports

Functions of Skeletal system, classification of bone and types of joints.

Function and Structure of Circulatory system and heart.

Function and Structure of Respiratory system.

Unit VIII Fundamentals of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in Sports

Definition and Importance of Kinesiology and Biomechanics in sports

Principles of Biomechanics

Types of Body Movements - Flexion, Extension, Abduction, Adduction, Rotation, Circumduction, Supination & Pronation

Axis and Planes – Concept and its application in body movements

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

Definition & Importance of Psychology in Physical Education & Sports

Adolescent Problems & Their Management

Team Cohesion and Sports

Unit X Training and Doping in Sports

Concept and Principles of Sports Training

Training Load: Over Load, Adaptation, and Recovery

Concept of Doping and its disadvantages

Practical

Max. Marks 30

01. Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT) - 6 Marks

02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognised Sport/Game of Choice)- 7 Marks

03. Yogic Practices 7 Marks 04. Record File - 5 Marks

05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks

Download the full syllabus from the following link to check details of practical work: