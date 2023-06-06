CBSE Class 11 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has published the curriculum for the 2023-24 exams, and many topics have been dropped from the syllabus. Check here the detailed syllabus and rationalised topics for CBSE class 11 political science.

CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the leading education body in India and recently published the syllabus of class 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE board reduced and rationalised the syllabus, and the same will continue till 2024.

It’s important to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation.

Many topics have been deleted, and the NCERT books have been modified as well. The rationalisation was a long-overdue step as many parts of the curriculum were outdated. CBSE also wants to emphasize the holistic development of students with a focus on extracurricular activities and sports apart from studies.

As such, the board decided to keep the changes it did during the pandemic and permanently reduced the syllabus. A few topics have been added or reshuffled as well.

You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 political science syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Class 11th Political Science Syllabus Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Political Science Rationalized NCERT books

Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT book as part of the rationalization process. Below are the two chapters deleted from the book - Political Theory.

Chapter Number Chapter Name Page No. Deleted Topics 9 Peace 129 Full Chapter 10 Development 143 Full Chapter

Updated Course Structure for the CBSE Class 11 Political Science Curriculum

You can check the latest course structure for the CBSE Class 11 political science syllabus here. Compared to the previous ones, the 2023-24 course structure is much different. The number of periods has reduced and the marks distribution is changed.