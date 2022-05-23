CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Analysis 2022: ‘Very Lengthy But Easy', Say Students! Check Expert Reviews 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Exam 2022: Paper analysis, Student reactions and expert reviews can be checked in the article below. The reporters of Jagran Josh reached the centres and gathered the first reaction of Class 12 commerce students of NCR.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today across the country that is on May 23. 2022. The students of Delhi NCR attended the exam amidst stormy weather today. The students were seen following all the social distancing guidelines even in the rainy weather in Delhi NCR. Our reporters went to various centres across Delhi-NCR to gather the first student reactions. The students have reported the Class 12 Accounts Exam Term 2 to be easy but very lengthy.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Analysis: Student Reactions

The students informed the reporter that the exam was easy but highly lengthy. The paper was difficult to complete for many. “ As soon as I saw the question paper, I knew I had to hurry and start writing immediately,” said Gyan, a student outside the exam centre at Mayur Vihar in Delhi.

Our reporters observed that the complaint of a lengthy paper was made by maximum boys attending the exam. The female students who attended the exam were of the view that since accounts require a numerical approach, the questions had to be so. “ What else can you expect from accounts paper? It has to be lengthy”, said Dipika, a student from Ghaziabad.

Also, it was reported that the exam was a balanced one this time. Students are expecting better marks in the Term 2 exam than the Term 1.

“I guess we were better prepared for this term and this pattern,” said the students to our reporter.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Analysis: Expert Reviews

The experts at Jagran Josh are of the view that today’s accountancy exam for class 12th would help students cover up the marks gap created by Term 1. The exam was from easy to a moderate level and the students would have been able to attend all the questions, informed our experts.

The teachers for accountancy at DPS were of the view that the exam question paper was fully balanced. It was easy so long should not be counted as a difficulty, say teachers there. Students should be thankful that every question is from the syllabus.

It was also informed by many teachers that the type of questions asked in the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam Term 2 were already many times revised in the classes before the exam by the students.

Now the students of CBSE Board Class 12 have to attend the Political Science exam on May 24, 2022. Check a few articles for the upcoming exams below.

