CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Paper Analysis 2023: On February 16, 2023, the second day of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, students appeared for the Biotechnology paper. Get CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2023 was conducted on February 16, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The paper was. As students emerged from the examination centres, they has a mixed review about the paper. Check the CBSE 12th Biotechnology question paper analysis by subject experts and the student reviews below.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Biotechnology Date February 16, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Paper Review 2023

While a majority of the students found the questions in the moderate difficulty level, some students also found the paper easy.

According to the experts, the CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology paper was well balanced in terms of memory based questions and application based questions.

Students agreed that they were able to finish the paper before time and had enough time to re-check their answers.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Biotechnology Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology exam was conducted for a total of 70 marks in the time duration of 3 hours.

The question paper consisted of 5 sections A, B,C,D and E with both subjective and objective type questions.

Section A: 12 MCQs, 1 mark each

Section B: 5 short-answer questions, 2 marks each

Section C: 7 short-answer questions, 3 marks each

Section D: 2 case-based questions, 4 marks each

Section E: 3 long answer questions, 5 marks each

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Answer Key 2023

We will provide the answer key for the Biotechnology paper conducted today as soon as the official answer keys are updated by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.