CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Big Decision Is Expected To Be Announced Soon By Ramesh Pokhriyal

CBSE 2021: A big decision is expected to be announced very soon by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. This will also decide the course of ISC Class 12 board exams 2021 and some other state board exams as they are likely to follow the footprints of CBSE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the states have already cleared their stand regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 and submitted their response and suggestions.

Cancellation of CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 Unlikely:

Except for Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal, most of the states are in favour of conducting CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 with short-duration format (i.e., multiple-choice questions etc. Now as the majority of states are not in favour of the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 so it is very unlikely that CBSE 12th board exams 2021 will get cancelled.

Plea Filed In The Supreme Seeking Cancellation Of Exams

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 and the hearing on this plea in the Supreme Court will take place very soon. So it is very difficult to predict whether CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 will be cancelled or not.

Around 300 Students Write To CJI Against Offline Conduct oOf CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021:

Asian News International (ANI) recently reported that around 300 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India against the offline conduct of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. The students have requested the apex court to direct the government to use the alternative option instead of conducting offline exams. This is another important development in the complete process.

Big Decision Is Expected To Be Announced Soon By Ramesh Pokhriyal Soon

As per the official update, a big decision is expected to be announced on or after 1st June 2021. Many speculations are being made that the Union Education Minister will soon announce a big decision regarding CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 very soon.

