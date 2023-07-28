CBSE Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Physics, Download PDF

Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 Physics Mind Map: Check here 12th Class Physics Chapter 4 Moving Charges and Magnetism Mind Map that will help you in clearing your concepts and preparing for the CBSE 12th class Physics board exam 2024.

CBSE Physics Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 Mind Map: Class 12 Physics' Moving Charges and Magnetism chapter explores the intricate relationship between electric currents and magnetic fields. It introduces magnetic fields, field lines, and magnetic induction. The Biot-Savart law and Ampere's circuital law are discussed to calculate magnetic fields around current-carrying conductors. The chapter also covers the force experienced by a current-carrying conductor in a magnetic field, known as the Lorentz force, and its applications in electric motors and galvanometers. Additionally, it explains the torque experienced by a loop of current in a magnetic field and its relevance to electromagnets. The final part introduces Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction and Lenz's law, which explains the generation of electromotive force due to changing magnetic fields and its implications in electrical circuits. This chapter forms the foundation for various technological applications and devices in the field of electromagnetism. Hence, it is important for students to understand this chapter and to ensure that students score the best marks possible.

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MAGNETIC FORCE

4.2.1 Sources and fields

4.2.2 Magnetic Field, Lorentz Force

4.2.3 Magnetic force on a current-carrying conductor

4.3 MOTION IN A MAGNETIC FIELD

4.4 MAGNETIC FIELD DUE TO A CURRENT ELEMENT, BIOT-SAVART LAW

4.5 MAGNETIC FIELD ON THE AXIS OF A CIRCULAR CURRENT LOOP

4.6 AMPERE’S CIRCUITAL LAW

4.7 THE SOLENOID

4.8 FORCE BETWEEN TWO PARALLEL CURRENTS, THE AMPERE

4.9 TORQUE ON CURRENT LOOP, MAGNETIC DIPOLE

4.9.1 Torque on a rectangular current loop in a uniform magnetic field

4.9.2 Circular current loop as a magnetic dipole

4.10 THE MOVING COIL GALVANOMETER

