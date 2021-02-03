CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2021, Updates & CBSE Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2021 has been announced at cbse.nic.in & cbse.gov.in. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the detailed CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 for CBSE Board Exams 2021 of Class 12. In this article, JagranJosh.Com has provided some points based on the brief analysis of CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021. If you have not checked the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 then you can do it from the following links.

⇉ CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021: CBSE 12th Time Table 2021 (Science, Commerce, Arts)

⇉ CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Updates!

Here are some important points from the analysis of CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 besides important tips for CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021 preparation.

# Number of Days Off Between Important Papers of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021:

There are enough gaps between two consecutive exams of the important subjects of Science, Commerce & Arts with some exceptions (Hindi). Here are the exam dates of the important subject of all the streams (some subjects are common for all the streams & may or may not be mentioned more than once).

Science Commerce Arts English: 4 May English: 4 May English: 4 May Physical Education: 8 May Physical Education: 8 May Physical Education: 8 May Physics: 13 May Business Studies: 12 May Political Science: 19 May Chemistry: 18 May Accountancy: 17 May Sociology: 28 May Biology: 24 May Economics: 25 May Hindi: 31 May Inf. Prac. & Comp. Sci: 29 May Hindi: 31 May Geography: 2 June Hindi: 31 May Psychology: 5 June Mathematics: 1 June Home Science: 7 June History: 10 June

# Deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 for CBSE 10th Board Exams 2021

The board has removed several chapters (or topics) from the CBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2020-21. While preparing for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, it is recommended that candidates should focus on revised CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21. Revised CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 (subject-wise) can be downloaded from the following links.

CBSE Class 12 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Board Exam 2021

# CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers (Based On Revised & Reduced CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21)

Free CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 12th (based on revised & reduced CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21) has been published by CBSE itself (along with answers & hints). CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021 has been also published by the CBSE which contains details of step-wise marks allocation.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 - Check Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes of All

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12 Sample Papers 2021: Check Solutions and Evaluation Pattern

# Essential Resources For Quick Revision & Preparation Of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021

There are some important resources which are convenient for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in less time. CBSE 12th Model Answer Sheets, previous year papers of CBSE 12th Board Exams, Class 12 NCERT Textbooks & Class 12 NCERT Solutions are some of these resources. Links to access these resources are given below.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Check Answer Sheets of CBSE Subject Toppers of Previous Years' Exams

As per the official updates, CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 12 will end on 11 June 2021. CBSE Result 2021 for Class 12 will be declared on or before 15 July 2021. Jagran Josh will provide all sorts of resources & support to all the students preparing for CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021.