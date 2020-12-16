CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 are expected to start from February without any delay. CBSE is chalking out a strategy to conduct board exams on time taking all essential precautions to keep students safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. So, students should prepare themselves for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021. Links to access some important articles are also available here.
Also Check: CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Time Table 2021
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2021: Unit-wise weightage
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2021: Format of Question Paper
⇨ Time Allowed: 3 Hours, Maximum Marks: 80
⇨ The question paper contains two parts A and B
⇨ Each part is compulsory.
⇨ Part A carries 24 marks and Part B carries 56 marks
⇨ Part-A has Objective Type Questions and Part -B has Descriptive Type
Questions
⇨ Both Part A and Part B have choices.
More details About Part A:
Part – A:
1. It consists of two sections- I and II.
2. Section I comprises 16 very short answer type questions.
3. Section II contains 2 case studies. Each case study comprises of 5 case-based
MCQs. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of 5 MCQs
More details About Part B:
1. It consists of three sections- III, IV and V.
2. Section III comprises 10 questions of 2 marks each.
3. Section IV comprises 7 questions of 3 marks each.
4. Section V comprises 3 questions of 5 marks each.
5. Internal choice is provided in 3 questions of Section –III, 2 questions of SectionIV and 3 questions of Section-V. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives
in all such questions.
More details about types of questions:
Time: 3 hours. Max. Marks: 80
1. No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters
2. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.
Scheme of Choice(s):
There will be no overall choice in the question paper.
However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections
To understand the latest exam pattern in a more clear way, download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper and revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus from the following links
Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021
Download Revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21