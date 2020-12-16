CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 are expected to start from February without any delay. CBSE is chalking out a strategy to conduct board exams on time taking all essential precautions to keep students safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. So, students should prepare themselves for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021. Links to access some important articles are also available here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2021: Unit-wise weightage

No. Units Marks I. Relations and Functions 08 II. Algebra

10 III. Calculus 35 IV. Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

14 V. Linear Programming

05 VI. Probability

08 Total

80 Internal Assessment

20

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2021: Format of Question Paper

⇨ Time Allowed: 3 Hours, Maximum Marks: 80

⇨ The question paper contains two parts A and B

⇨ Each part is compulsory.

⇨ Part A carries 24 marks and Part B carries 56 marks

⇨ Part-A has Objective Type Questions and Part -B has Descriptive Type

Questions

⇨ Both Part A and Part B have choices.

More details About Part A:

Part – A:

1. It consists of two sections- I and II.

2. Section I comprises 16 very short answer type questions.

3. Section II contains 2 case studies. Each case study comprises of 5 case-based

MCQs. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of 5 MCQs

More details About Part B:

1. It consists of three sections- III, IV and V.

2. Section III comprises 10 questions of 2 marks each.

3. Section IV comprises 7 questions of 3 marks each.

4. Section V comprises 3 questions of 5 marks each.

5. Internal choice is provided in 3 questions of Section –III, 2 questions of SectionIV and 3 questions of Section-V. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives

in all such questions.

More details about types of questions:

Time: 3 hours. Max. Marks: 80

S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage 1 Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 20 25 3 Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 16 20 Total 80 100

1. No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters

2. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.

Scheme of Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections

To understand the latest exam pattern in a more clear way, download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper and revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus from the following links

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021

Download Revised CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21

Download Deleted CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21