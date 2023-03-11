CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Papers: Score 95+ in 2023 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Papers: Get CBSE class 12th Physical Education question papers from the past years here. Download PDF and practise to score 95+ in board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Papers: CBSE Physical Education Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 have been provided in this article. Students who are going to appear for the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2023 on Monday, March 13, 2023, must check the previous year's question papers given here in order to anticipate the kinds of questions that can be asked and prepare themselves for it.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper Structure

Total marks: 70

Time given: 3 hours

15 minutes time to read the questions beforehand.

The question paper will consist of 5 sections and 37 Questions.

Section A will consist of questions 1-18 carrying 1 mark each and is multiple choice questions.

Sections B will consist of questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each and are very short answer types. Attempt any 5.

Sections C will consist of Questions 25-30 carrying 3 marks each. Attempt any 5.

Sections D will consist of Questions 31-33 carrying 4 marks each and are case studies.

Section E will consist of Questions 34-37 carrying 5 marks each and are short answer types. Attempt any 3.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions

Links to download the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Previous Years' Solved Question Papers are given below:

What is the importance of the Physical Education Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students?

Effective management of time is one of the most crucial issues that students face while attempting board exams. Many students struggle to finish answering the paper, even after they have worked hard to grasp the concepts. The physical education previous year question papers will ensure that the students are well prepared for the questions they are about to face.

Moreover, it also helps the students revise their syllabus and practice questions which have been frequently asked before.

