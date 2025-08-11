CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2025 - 2026: Political Science Sample Paper for the 2025-26 academic year for 12th is an essential resource for students preparing for their board examinations. As the exams approach, utilizing effective study materials becomes crucial, and this article aims to provide comprehensive support by offering a readily accessible sample paper. Furthermore, to facilitate thorough preparation and self-assessment, this resource also includes the official marking scheme. This allows students to not only practice with authentic sample questions but also to accurately evaluate their performance and understand the expected answers and grading criteria. Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26 For All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2025-26: General Exam Instructions

Here's a quick summary of the question paper's structure: Total Questions: There are 30 compulsory questions divided into five sections (A, B, C, D, and E).

Question Breakdown: Questions 1-12: 1-mark multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Questions 13-18: 2-mark questions (50-60 words each). Questions 19-23: 4-mark questions (100-120 words each). Questions 24-26: Picture, map, and passage-based questions. Questions 27-30: 6-mark questions (170-180 words each).

Internal Choices: You have choices in two of the 4-mark questions (19-23). All four of the 6-mark questions (27-30) have internal choices.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2025-26 SECTION–A (12x1=12MARKS) Marks 1. The end of bipolarity in international politics led to an increase in_____________.

A) Proxy wars bеtwееn super powers

B) Arms race bеtwееn super powers

C) Multilateral diplomacy and cooperation

D) Bipolarity in international politics

2. Agenda-21 is related to which one of the following?

A) Rio Summit

B) Antarctic Treaty

C) Montreal Protocol

D) Antarctic Environmental Protocol 3. Given below are two statements:

Statement I: In the traditional view of security, most threats to a country’s security come from outside its borders.

Statement II: In world politics, each country has to be responsible for its own security.

In the light of above statement, choose the correct answer from the options given below:

A) Only statement I is correct.

B) Only statement II is correct

C) Both statements I and II are correct.

D) Both statements I and II are not correct. 4 Identify the group of countries that had been part of the Soviet Union before its disintegration:

A) Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia

B) Armenia, West Germany, Azerbaijan

C) Poland, East Germany, Norway

D) Norway, Hungary, Romania

5 The idea of global security emerged in:

A) 1960s

B) 1970s

C) 1980s

D) 1990s 6 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason(R). Choose the appropriate option as answer:

Assertion (A): At the G-8 meeting in June 2005, India pointed out that the per capita emission rates of the developing countries are a tiny fraction of those in the developed world.

Reason(R): A review of the implementation of the agreements at the Earth Summit in Rio was undertaken by India in 1997.

Options:

A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.

C) A is true, but R is false.

D) A is false, but R is true. 7. What is the primary purpose of India’s foreign policy?

A) Pursuing Territorial expansion

B) Promoting Economic exploitation

C) National security and economic development

D) Building exclusive military alliances

8. External affairs minister to visit China in 1979 was:

A) Rajiv Gandhi

B) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

C) P.V. Narsimha Rao

D) Manmohan Singh 9. Identify the leader who initiated the concept of integral humanism:

A) Ram Manohar Lohia

B) S.P Mukherjee

C) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 10. Match the names of the leaders given below with the political parties with the help of codes given below: Leaders Political Parties

I Acharya Narendra Dev i Communist Party of India

II A. K. Gopalan ii Bhartiya Jana Sangh

III Rafi Ahmed Kidwai iii Praja Socialist Party

IV Shyama Prasad Mukherjee iv Indian National Congress

Codes:

A) I-(ii), II-(iv), III-(iii), IV-(i)

B) I-(iii), II-(i), III-(iii), IV-(iv)

C) I-(ii), II-(i), III-(iv), IV-(iii)

D) I-(iii), II-(i), III-(iv), IV-(ii)

11. Identify the leader of Indian National Congress who became the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir:

A) Sheikh Abdullah

B) Omar Abdullah

C) Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq

D) Mufti Mohammed Sayeed 12. Arrange the following in chronological order of their creation:

I) Arunachal Pradesh

II) Punjab

III) Nagaland

IV) Tripura

Select the correct option:

A) (III), (II), (IV), (I)

B) (II), (IV), (I), (III)

C) (IV), (I), (III), (II)

D) (I), (II), (III), (IV) SECTION–B (6x2=12MARKS) 13. What were the early initiatives taken by the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) for building a new India?

14. Explain the process of democratisation in Maldives.

15. Describe two forms of cooperative security as per its traditional notion.

16. Why was Mandal Commission appointed? Explain the reason.

17. What is the difference between one-party dominance and a one-party system?

18. Explain the meaning of global poverty.