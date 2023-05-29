CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of all the deleted topics and chapters of Class 12th CBSE Sociology Syllabus 2023-24, from this article.

Complete List of Topics Removed from CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board’s Sociology paper with subject code 039, has a total of 10 chapters which have been divided into two units, namely, Indian Society and Social Change and Development in India. The theory exam for 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours and project / practical work will be for 20 marks. From this article, you can get the complete list of deleted topics from the 12th Class Sociology, along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check below the list of full chapters which were removed from the syllabus of Sociology for 2023-245 session.

Unit Chapter Deleted Part Part A Indian Society 4 Market as a Social Institution Full Chapter Part B Change and Development in Indian Society (Now, Social Change and Development in India) 10 The Story of Indian Democracy Full Chapter (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’) 13 Globalization and Social Change Full Chapter 14 Mass Media and Communications Full Chapter

The given table is based on the syllabus of 2019-20 session.

The rationalised content for CBSE 12th Sociology given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Indian Society

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: Introducing Indian Society 2 3rd paragraph 3 1st and last paragaraph 4 Full Page Content and Visuals 5 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th paragraphs 6-7 All visuals Chapter 2: The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society 14 Last 4 lines in the 3rd paragraph (“In fact... cities”) 14-15 Last paragraph, last 3 lines (“On the other... previous page”) 15 9th to the last line of the 2nd paragraph (“The total fertility… Visaria 2003”) 31 In 1st paragraph, last line “misused”word is added in place of üsed” Last 7 lines in the 2nd paragraph (“For example… regions”) Last paragraph, 1st 2 lines (“It is also… prosperous families...”) 32 Last Four Lines in the First Paragraph (“Enormous effort… in this chapter”) 34 Full Page Visual 38 38 Visual Deleted 39 Reference ‘Visaria, Pravin and Visaria...’ Chapter 3: Social Institutions: Continuity and Change 45 Second Paragraph (“Not surprisingly... social institutions”) 46 First 12 Line in the Second Paragraph (“Other interventions ... end of the colonial period”) 47 Last 8 Lines in Second Paragraph (“In other words... educational terms” 48 Last 4 Lines in Second Paragraph (“For example... food sharing”) 48-49 Last Paragraph, Last 9 Lines and 1st 4 Lines. (“Although this… ‘lower’ caste”) 50 The terms ‘so called’ in the First Line of the Second Paragraph Third Paragraph (“The juxtaposition… in the present”) In Section 3.2, Last Four Lines of First Paragraph (“and most… convenience.”) 53-54 Section “Mainstream Attitudes Towards Tribes” 55 Line Six till the Last Line of the Second Paragraph (“Thus citizen... are powerless”) 56 Last Paragraph of Page 56 Continued in Page 57 is Deleted. (The family... in society) 57 Box 3.2 58 Last Three Lines Above the Visual 59 Box 3.3 Chapter 4: The Market as a Social Institution 62-63 Last Paragraph and Beginning of the Same on Page 63 (“Each person… let it be”) 65 Second Paragraph (“According to… social equality”) 66 Exercise for Box 4.1 67 Second Paragraph (“The Nattukottai… Rudner 1994”) First Two Lines of Box 4.2 (“This is not... systems.”) 68 Exercise for Box 4.2 72 Full Page Visual 73 Third Paragraph, Last Five lines (“Consumption… modern life” 75 Box 4.3 and, Exercise for Box 4.3 Chapter 5: Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion 91 Last Paragraph, 9th to 15th Line (“At the same... abuse and humiliation”) 92 Full Page Visual 93 Box 5.2 95-96 Box 5.3 99 Two Lines from Third Paragraph (“Should have made... Firstly”) 100-101 Box 5.5 103 Full Page Visual 106 Sixth Line after Point 4 (“The rape…murders”) Third Paragraph (“Social Change... they emerge”) Chapter 6: The Challenges of Cultural Diversity 114 Last Two Paragraphs (“If you... future.”) 115 1st Paragraph under Section 6.1 (“Before discussing… the nation state?”) 116 Activity 6.1 Last Paragraph (“It is a social... it was wrong”) 117 Box 6.1 118 Activity 6.2 119 Activity 6.3 124 Chart 1 125 Visual Last Paragraph (“For example... next page”) 128 2nd Paragraph (“On the whole… current trends”) 130 Last 8 Lines in 2nd Paragraph (“In democratic… identity”) 133 Activity 6.5 134 6th to 13th Line in 2nd Paragraph 2nd Line towards the End of the Paragraph in 3rd Paragraph 135 2nd Paragraph 1st Six Lines under section ‘Secularism’ (“As we have… In fact”) 136-137 Second Paragraph (“One kind of... hard to settle.”) 4th and 5th Paragraph (“These kinds… should count.”) 137-138 Content Starting from (“Thus,... dalit movements.”)

Social Change and Development in India

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: Structural Change

3 Activity 1.1 5 Box 1.1 10 Box 1.7; Exercise for Box 1.6 and 1.7 11 Last Paragraph (“A modern... as well?”) 12 Box 1.9 13 Exercise for Box 1.10 19 Visual Chapter 2: Cultural Change 21 Last Four Lines of Second Paragraph (“Yet another... such a religion”) 23 Second Paragraph (“We begin… secularisation”) 24-25 Last Five Lines (“Therefore, to be... vision”) 25 Last Four Lines From Fifth Paragraph “However… discriminated” 26 Boxes 2.2 and 2.3 29 Activities 2.6, and Above Paragraph (“We... to this”) 30-31 Second Last Paragraph Starting From “A Rational ... Arunachal Pradesh.” 31 Box 2.7 Content Deleted from Fifth Line (“Such as rates of church attendance”) 32 Box “Connecting to God” 33 Exercise for Box 2.8 and Last four Lines of Conclusion “The next... getting redefined”

Chapter 3: The Story of Indian Democracy (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’) 36-43 Full Pages 49 Last Paragraph Under ‘Democratisation and Identity’. (“The reports... money matters”) 50 Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13, Exercise for Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13 51 Content in the First Paragraph Under Section 3.3 (“You will recall…different groups.”) Content in the Second Paragraph under Section 3.3 (“The question... individuals.”) Last Point in Activity 3.1 52 Exercise for Boxes 3.14 and 3.16 53 Box 3.16 and the Sentence Above 59 Last Paragraph, Few Lines “(Similarly… meant that ... bonded labour Karnataka... in a village... dominant caste)” Chapter 4: Change and Development in Rural Society 63 Activity 4.3 is Partially Deleted (Second and third points) Last Three Lines of Second Paragraph (“However... structure”) Last Seven Lines of Fourth Paragraph (“While….. not in name”) Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Lines from Last Paragraph Slight Modification in the Content (“As a result... undeveloped”) 65 Two Visuals on the Left of “Cultivation in different parts of the country” 69-70 Last Paragraph (“While farmers…an event”) 70 Content from (“The loss... their favour”) Chapter 5: Change and Development in Industrial Society 74 First Five Lines (“Which....... be made”) 75 Third Paragraph (“While the early… by the West”) 77 Second Paragraph– Industrialisation in the Early Years of Indian Independence 78 Box 5.1 First Line of Third Paragraph 79 First Three Paragraphs under Section 5.3 (“If you open... work culture”) 80 Boxes 5.2 and 5.3 81 Box 5.4 82-83 Last Paragraph Continued on Page 83 is Deleted. (“Another... survive”) 85 Box 5.6 86 Visual—Different Brands of Bidi Activity Box 5.3 87 Distribution Value of Bidi along with Content on the Left Box 5.7 Content under Section 5.7 (“Many workers… with them”) 88 Content in First Paragraph (“According… demands”) 88-89 Box 5.8, Exercise for Box 5.8. 90 Second Last Reference, (Roy, Tirthankar. 2001...) Chapter 6: Globalisation and Social Change 93 Third and Fourth Paragraph and First Four Lines of the Fifth Paragraph 94 First Six Lines 94 First Six Lines of Second Paragraph (“Sociology... ever before”) 97 Last Six Lines of Third Paragraph under ‘The Economic Policy of Liberalisation’ (“You have… constitution”) 98 Visual 99 Visuals 100 Box 6.2, Exercise for Box 6.2 102 Three Visuals Activity 6.4 Last Point 103 Line before (“The following... Shift”) Box 6.5 and 6.6, Exercise for Box 6.2 104 Box 6.7 and Exercise for Boxes 6.5, 6.6 and 6.7 110 Activity 6.8 Chapter 7: Mass Media and Communications 119 Box 7.3 and Exercise for Box 7.3 123 Exercise for Box 7.8 124 Visual 125 Full Page Visual 128 Box 7.12 Chapter 8: Social Movements 137 First Three Lines of the Paragraph under Section 8.1, (“People... movement.”) 139 Box 8.3 and Exercise for Box 8.3 140-141 Theories of Social Movements Activity 8.4, Box 8.4 and Exercises for Box 8.4 142 Activity 8.5 142-144 Entire Section under ‘Another way of classifying: Old and New.’ Visual Retained 144 First Few Lines of Section ‘Distinguishing the new social...’ (“We have... and”) 145 Second Paragraph Starting with “Can we... line” 147 Exercise for Boxes 8.5 and 8.6 148 Activity 8.7 and Last two Paragraphs 149 Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8 Two Lines Below the Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8 150 Second Last Paragraph (“The formation... 250,000”) 151 Last Paragraph and Last Three Lines from Second Last Paragraph (“During the… understand these”) 152 Poem on The Dalit Movement (“The sun of… Rise, O people”) 153 Activity 8.9 and Box 8.9 and Exercise for Box 8.10 and Few Lines (“Dalit literature... castes”) 154-155 Entire Section under “The Upper Caste Response” continuing to next page. (“The increasing... Book 1”) Box 8.12 158 Last Five Lines of Second Paragraph 159 Boxes 8.13 and 8.14 and Exercise for Box 8.14

CBSE Class 12 Sociology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

Check the complete course structure of Sociology below to understand what the division of chapters and marks look like: