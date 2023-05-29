CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board’s Sociology paper with subject code 039, has a total of 10 chapters which have been divided into two units, namely, Indian Society and Social Change and Development in India. The theory exam for 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours and project / practical work will be for 20 marks. From this article, you can get the complete list of deleted topics from the 12th Class Sociology, along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
Check below the list of full chapters which were removed from the syllabus of Sociology for 2023-245 session.
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Part
|
Part A
Indian Society
|
4
Market as a Social Institution
|
Full Chapter
|
Part B
Change and Development in Indian Society
(Now, Social Change and Development in India)
|
10
The Story of Indian Democracy
|
Full Chapter (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’)
|
13
Globalization and Social Change
|
Full Chapter
|
14
Mass Media and Communications
|
Full Chapter
The given table is based on the syllabus of 2019-20 session.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus - Rationalised Content
The rationalised content for CBSE 12th Sociology given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.
Indian Society
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Introducing Indian Society
|
2
|
3rd paragraph
|
3
|
1st and last paragaraph
|
4
|
Full Page Content and Visuals
|
5
|
1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th paragraphs
|
6-7
|
All visuals
|
Chapter 2: The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
|
14
|
Last 4 lines in the 3rd paragraph (“In fact... cities”)
|
14-15
|
Last paragraph, last 3 lines (“On the other... previous page”)
|
15
|
9th to the last line of the 2nd paragraph (“The total fertility… Visaria 2003”)
|
31
|
In 1st paragraph, last line “misused”word is added in place of üsed”
Last 7 lines in the 2nd paragraph (“For example… regions”)
Last paragraph, 1st 2 lines (“It is also… prosperous families...”)
|
32
|
Last Four Lines in the First Paragraph (“Enormous effort… in this chapter”)
|
34
|
Full Page Visual
|
38
|
38 Visual Deleted
|
39
|
Reference ‘Visaria, Pravin and Visaria...’
|
Chapter 3: Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
45
|
Second Paragraph (“Not surprisingly... social institutions”)
|
46
|
First 12 Line in the Second Paragraph (“Other interventions ... end of the colonial period”)
|
47
|
Last 8 Lines in Second Paragraph (“In other words... educational terms”
|
48
|
Last 4 Lines in Second Paragraph (“For example... food sharing”)
|
48-49
|
Last Paragraph, Last 9 Lines and 1st 4 Lines. (“Although this… ‘lower’ caste”)
|
50
|
The terms ‘so called’ in the First Line of the Second Paragraph
Third Paragraph (“The juxtaposition… in the present”)
In Section 3.2, Last Four Lines of First Paragraph (“and most… convenience.”)
|
53-54
|
Section “Mainstream Attitudes Towards Tribes”
|
55
|
Line Six till the Last Line of the Second Paragraph (“Thus citizen... are powerless”)
|
56
|
Last Paragraph of Page 56 Continued in Page 57 is Deleted. (The family... in society)
|
57
|
Box 3.2
|
58
|
Last Three Lines Above the Visual
|
59
|
Box 3.3
|
Chapter 4: The Market as a Social Institution
|
62-63
|
Last Paragraph and Beginning of the Same on Page 63 (“Each person… let it be”)
|
65
|
Second Paragraph (“According to… social equality”)
|
66
|
Exercise for Box 4.1
|
67
|
Second Paragraph (“The Nattukottai… Rudner 1994”)
First Two Lines of Box 4.2 (“This is not... systems.”)
|
68
|
Exercise for Box 4.2
|
72
|
Full Page Visual
|
73
|
Third Paragraph, Last Five lines (“Consumption… modern life”
|
75
|
Box 4.3 and, Exercise for Box 4.3
|
Chapter 5: Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
91
|
Last Paragraph, 9th to 15th Line (“At the same... abuse and humiliation”)
|
92
|
Full Page Visual
|
93
|
Box 5.2
|
95-96
|
Box 5.3
|
99
|
Two Lines from Third Paragraph (“Should have made... Firstly”)
|
100-101
|
Box 5.5
|
103
|
Full Page Visual
|
106
|
Sixth Line after Point 4 (“The rape…murders”)
Third Paragraph (“Social Change... they emerge”)
|
Chapter 6: The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
114
|
Last Two Paragraphs (“If you... future.”)
|
115
|
1st Paragraph under Section 6.1 (“Before discussing… the nation state?”)
|
116
|
Activity 6.1
Last Paragraph (“It is a social... it was wrong”)
|
117
|
Box 6.1
|
118
|
Activity 6.2
|
119
|
Activity 6.3
|
124
|
Chart 1
|
125
|
Visual
Last Paragraph (“For example... next page”)
|
128
|
2nd Paragraph (“On the whole… current trends”)
|
130
|
Last 8 Lines in 2nd Paragraph (“In democratic… identity”)
|
133
|
Activity 6.5
|
134
|
6th to 13th Line in 2nd Paragraph
2nd Line towards the End of the Paragraph in 3rd Paragraph
|
135
|
2nd Paragraph 1st Six Lines under section ‘Secularism’ (“As we have… In fact”)
|
136-137
|
Second Paragraph (“One kind of... hard to settle.”)
4th and 5th Paragraph (“These kinds… should count.”)
|
137-138
|
Content Starting from (“Thus,... dalit movements.”)
Social Change and Development in India
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Structural Change
|
3
|
Activity 1.1
|
5
|
Box 1.1
|
10
|
Box 1.7; Exercise for Box 1.6 and 1.7
|
11
|
Last Paragraph (“A modern... as well?”)
|
12
|
Box 1.9
|
13
|
Exercise for Box 1.10
|
19
|
Visual
|
Chapter 2: Cultural Change
|
21
|
Last Four Lines of Second Paragraph (“Yet another... such a religion”)
|
23
|
Second Paragraph (“We begin… secularisation”)
|
24-25
|
Last Five Lines (“Therefore, to be... vision”)
|
25
|
Last Four Lines From Fifth Paragraph “However… discriminated”
|
26
|
Boxes 2.2 and 2.3
|
29
|
Activities 2.6, and Above Paragraph (“We... to this”)
|
30-31
|
Second Last Paragraph Starting From “A Rational ... Arunachal Pradesh.”
|
31
|
Box 2.7
Content Deleted from Fifth Line (“Such as rates of church attendance”)
|
32
|
Box “Connecting to God”
|
33
|
Exercise for Box 2.8 and Last four Lines of Conclusion “The next... getting redefined”
|
Chapter 3: The Story of Indian Democracy (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’)
|
36-43
|
Full Pages
|
49
|
Last Paragraph Under ‘Democratisation and Identity’. (“The reports... money matters”)
|
50
|
Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13, Exercise for Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13
|
51
|
Content in the First Paragraph Under Section 3.3 (“You will recall…different groups.”)
Content in the Second Paragraph under Section 3.3 (“The question... individuals.”)
Last Point in Activity 3.1
|
52
|
Exercise for Boxes 3.14 and 3.16
|
53
|
Box 3.16 and the Sentence Above
|
59
|
Last Paragraph, Few Lines
“(Similarly… meant that ... bonded labour Karnataka... in a village... dominant caste)”
|
Chapter 4: Change and Development in Rural Society
|
63
|
Activity 4.3 is Partially Deleted (Second and third points)
Last Three Lines of Second Paragraph (“However... structure”)
Last Seven Lines of Fourth Paragraph (“While….. not in name”)
Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Lines from Last Paragraph
Slight Modification in the Content (“As a result... undeveloped”)
|
65
|
Two Visuals on the Left of “Cultivation in different parts of the country”
|
69-70
|
Last Paragraph (“While farmers…an event”)
|
70
|
Content from (“The loss... their favour”)
|
Chapter 5: Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
74
|
First Five Lines (“Which....... be made”)
|
75
|
Third Paragraph (“While the early… by the West”)
|
77
|
Second Paragraph– Industrialisation in the Early Years of Indian Independence
|
78
|
Box 5.1
First Line of Third Paragraph
|
79
|
First Three Paragraphs under Section 5.3 (“If you open... work culture”)
|
80
|
Boxes 5.2 and 5.3
|
81
|
Box 5.4
|
82-83
|
Last Paragraph Continued on Page 83 is Deleted. (“Another... survive”)
|
85
|
Box 5.6
|
86
|
Visual—Different Brands of Bidi
Activity Box 5.3
|
87
|
Distribution Value of Bidi along with Content on the Left
Box 5.7
Content under Section 5.7 (“Many workers… with them”)
|
88
|
Content in First Paragraph (“According… demands”)
|
88-89
|
Box 5.8, Exercise for Box 5.8.
|
90
|
Second Last Reference, (Roy, Tirthankar. 2001...)
|
Chapter 6: Globalisation and Social Change
|
93
|
Third and Fourth Paragraph and First Four Lines of the Fifth Paragraph 94 First Six Lines
|
94
|
First Six Lines of Second Paragraph (“Sociology... ever before”)
|
97
|
Last Six Lines of Third Paragraph under ‘The Economic Policy of Liberalisation’ (“You have… constitution”)
|
98
|
Visual
|
99
|
Visuals
|
100
|
Box 6.2, Exercise for Box 6.2
|
102
|
Three Visuals
Activity 6.4 Last Point
|
103
|
Line before (“The following... Shift”)
Box 6.5 and 6.6, Exercise for Box 6.2
|
104
|
Box 6.7 and Exercise for Boxes 6.5, 6.6 and 6.7
|
110
|
Activity 6.8
|
Chapter 7: Mass Media and Communications
|
119
|
Box 7.3 and Exercise for Box 7.3
|
123
|
Exercise for Box 7.8
|
124
|
Visual
|
125
|
Full Page Visual
|
128
|
Box 7.12
|
Chapter 8: Social Movements
|
137
|
First Three Lines of the Paragraph under Section 8.1, (“People... movement.”)
|
139
|
Box 8.3 and Exercise for Box 8.3
|
140-141
|
Theories of Social Movements
Activity 8.4, Box 8.4 and Exercises for Box 8.4
|
142
|
Activity 8.5
|
142-144
|
Entire Section under ‘Another way of classifying: Old and New.’
Visual Retained
|
144
|
First Few Lines of Section ‘Distinguishing the new social...’ (“We have... and”)
|
145
|
Second Paragraph Starting with “Can we... line”
|
147
|
Exercise for Boxes 8.5 and 8.6
|
148
|
Activity 8.7 and Last two Paragraphs
|
149
|
Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8
Two Lines Below the Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8
|
150
|
Second Last Paragraph (“The formation... 250,000”)
|
151
|
Last Paragraph and Last Three Lines from Second Last Paragraph (“During the… understand these”)
|
152
|
Poem on The Dalit Movement (“The sun of… Rise, O people”)
|
153
|
Activity 8.9 and Box 8.9 and Exercise for Box 8.10 and Few Lines (“Dalit literature... castes”)
|
154-155
|
Entire Section under “The Upper Caste Response” continuing to next page. (“The increasing... Book 1”)
Box 8.12
|
158
|
Last Five Lines of Second Paragraph
|
159
|
Boxes 8.13 and 8.14 and Exercise for Box 8.14
CBSE Class 12 Sociology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24
Check the complete course structure of Sociology below to understand what the division of chapters and marks look like:
|
Units
|
|
Marks
|
A
|
Indian Society
|
|
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
Non-evaluative
|
|
The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
10
|
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
10
|
|
Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
10
|
|
The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
10
|
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
Non-evaluative
|
|
Total
|
40
|
B
|
Social Change and Development in Indian
|
|
|
Structural Change
|
05
|
|
Cultural Change
|
05
|
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
|
Social Movements
|
10
|
|
Total
|
40
|
|
Total
|
80