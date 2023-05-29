CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board’s Sociology paper with subject code 039, has a total of 10 chapters which have been divided into two units, namely, Indian Society and Social Change and Development in India. The theory exam for 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours and project / practical work will be for 20 marks. From this article, you can get the complete list of deleted topics from the 12th Class Sociology, along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Check below the list of full chapters which were removed from the syllabus of Sociology for 2023-245 session.

Unit 

Chapter

Deleted Part

Part A 

Indian Society

Market as a Social Institution

Full Chapter

Part B 

Change and Development in Indian Society 

(Now, Social Change and Development in India)

10

The Story of Indian Democracy

Full Chapter (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’) 

13

Globalization and Social Change

Full Chapter

14

Mass Media and Communications

Full Chapter

 

The given table is based on the syllabus of 2019-20 session.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus - Rationalised Content

The rationalised content for CBSE 12th Sociology given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Indian Society

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 1: Introducing Indian Society

2

3rd paragraph

3

1st and last paragaraph

4

Full Page Content and Visuals

5

1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th paragraphs

6-7

All visuals

Chapter 2: The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society

14

Last 4 lines in the 3rd paragraph (“In fact... cities”) 

14-15

Last paragraph, last 3 lines (“On the other... previous page”) 

15

9th to the last line of the 2nd paragraph (“The total fertility… Visaria 2003”) 

31

In 1st paragraph, last line “misused”word is added in place of üsed”

Last 7 lines in the 2nd paragraph (“For example… regions”)

Last paragraph, 1st 2 lines (“It is also… prosperous families...”)

32

Last Four Lines in the First Paragraph (“Enormous effort… in this chapter”) 

34

Full Page Visual

38

38 Visual Deleted 

39

Reference ‘Visaria, Pravin and Visaria...’

Chapter 3: Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

45

Second Paragraph (“Not surprisingly... social institutions”) 

46

First 12 Line in the Second Paragraph (“Other interventions ... end of the colonial period”)

47

Last 8 Lines in Second Paragraph (“In other words... educational terms”

48

Last 4 Lines in Second Paragraph (“For example... food sharing”) 

48-49

Last Paragraph, Last 9 Lines and 1st 4 Lines. (“Although this… ‘lower’ caste”)

50

The terms ‘so called’ in the First Line of the Second Paragraph 

Third Paragraph (“The juxtaposition… in the present”) 

In Section 3.2, Last Four Lines of First Paragraph (“and most… convenience.”) 

53-54

Section “Mainstream Attitudes Towards Tribes”

55

Line Six till the Last Line of the Second Paragraph (“Thus citizen... are powerless”)

56

Last Paragraph of Page 56 Continued in Page 57 is Deleted. (The family... in society)

57

Box 3.2

58

Last Three Lines Above the Visual

59

Box 3.3

Chapter 4: The Market as a Social Institution

62-63

Last Paragraph and Beginning of the Same on Page 63 (“Each person… let it be”)

65

Second Paragraph (“According to… social equality”)

66

Exercise for Box 4.1

67

Second Paragraph (“The Nattukottai… Rudner 1994”) 

First Two Lines of Box 4.2 (“This is not... systems.”)

68

Exercise for Box 4.2 

72

Full Page Visual

73

Third Paragraph, Last Five lines (“Consumption… modern life”

75

Box 4.3 and, Exercise for Box 4.3  

Chapter 5: Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

91

Last Paragraph, 9th to 15th Line (“At the same... abuse and humiliation”) 

92

Full Page Visual

93

Box 5.2

95-96

Box 5.3

99

Two Lines from Third Paragraph (“Should have made... Firstly”) 

100-101

Box 5.5

103

Full Page Visual

106

Sixth Line after Point 4 (“The rape…murders”) 

Third Paragraph (“Social Change... they emerge”)

Chapter 6: The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

114

Last Two Paragraphs (“If you... future.”) 

115

1st Paragraph under Section 6.1 (“Before discussing… the nation state?”) 

116

Activity 6.1 

Last Paragraph (“It is a social... it was wrong”)

117

Box 6.1

118

Activity 6.2

119

Activity 6.3

124

Chart 1 

125

Visual 

Last Paragraph (“For example... next page”)

128

2nd Paragraph (“On the whole… current trends”)

130

Last 8 Lines in 2nd Paragraph (“In democratic… identity”)

133

Activity 6.5 

134

6th to 13th Line in 2nd Paragraph 

2nd Line towards the End of the Paragraph in 3rd Paragraph

135

2nd Paragraph 1st Six Lines under section ‘Secularism’ (“As we have… In fact”)

136-137

Second Paragraph (“One kind of... hard to settle.”) 

4th and 5th Paragraph (“These kinds… should count.”)

137-138

Content Starting from (“Thus,... dalit movements.”) 

Social Change and Development in India

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 1: Structural Change 

3

Activity 1.1  

5

Box 1.1 

10

Box 1.7; Exercise for Box 1.6 and 1.7

11

Last Paragraph (“A modern... as well?”)

12

Box 1.9

13

Exercise for Box 1.10

19

Visual

Chapter 2: Cultural Change

21

Last Four Lines of Second Paragraph (“Yet another... such a religion”)

23

Second Paragraph (“We begin… secularisation”)

24-25

Last Five Lines (“Therefore, to be... vision”) 

25

Last Four Lines From Fifth Paragraph “However… discriminated”

26

Boxes 2.2 and 2.3

29

Activities 2.6, and Above Paragraph (“We... to this”)

30-31

Second Last Paragraph Starting From “A Rational ... Arunachal Pradesh.”

31

Box 2.7 

Content Deleted from Fifth Line (“Such as rates of church attendance”) 

32

Box “Connecting to God”

33

Exercise for Box 2.8 and Last four Lines of Conclusion “The next... getting redefined”

Chapter 3: The Story of Indian Democracy (Renamed as ‘The Constitution and Social Change’) 

36-43

Full Pages

49

Last Paragraph Under ‘Democratisation and Identity’. (“The reports... money matters”)

50

Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13, Exercise for Boxes 3.11, 3.12 and 3.13

51

Content in the First Paragraph Under Section 3.3 (“You will recall…different groups.”)

Content in the Second Paragraph under Section 3.3 (“The question... individuals.”) 

Last Point in Activity 3.1

52

Exercise for Boxes 3.14 and 3.16 

53

Box 3.16 and the Sentence Above

59

Last Paragraph, Few Lines

“(Similarly… meant that ... bonded labour Karnataka... in a village... dominant caste)” 

Chapter 4: Change and Development in Rural Society

63

Activity 4.3 is Partially Deleted (Second and third points) 

Last Three Lines of Second Paragraph (“However... structure”) 

Last Seven Lines of Fourth Paragraph (“While….. not in name”) 

Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Lines from Last Paragraph

Slight Modification in the Content (“As a result... undeveloped”)

65

Two Visuals on the Left of “Cultivation in different parts of the country”

69-70

Last Paragraph (“While farmers…an event”) 

70

Content from (“The loss... their favour”) 

Chapter 5: Change and Development in Industrial Society

74

First Five Lines (“Which....... be made”)

75

Third Paragraph (“While the early… by the West”) 

77

Second Paragraph– Industrialisation in the Early Years of Indian Independence

78

Box 5.1 

First Line of Third Paragraph

79

First Three Paragraphs under Section 5.3 (“If you open... work culture”) 

80

Boxes 5.2 and 5.3

81

Box 5.4

82-83

Last Paragraph Continued on Page 83 is Deleted. (“Another... survive”) 

85

Box 5.6

86

Visual—Different Brands of Bidi 

Activity Box 5.3 

87

Distribution Value of Bidi along with Content on the Left 

Box 5.7 

Content under Section 5.7 (“Many workers… with them”)

88

Content in First Paragraph (“According… demands”)

88-89

Box 5.8, Exercise for Box 5.8.

90

Second Last Reference, (Roy, Tirthankar. 2001...)

Chapter 6: Globalisation and Social Change 

93

Third and Fourth Paragraph and First Four Lines of the Fifth Paragraph 94 First Six Lines

94

First Six Lines of Second Paragraph (“Sociology... ever before”)

97

Last Six Lines of Third Paragraph under ‘The Economic Policy of Liberalisation’ (“You have… constitution”) 

98

Visual

99

Visuals

100

Box 6.2, Exercise for Box 6.2

102

Three Visuals 

Activity 6.4 Last Point

103

Line before (“The following... Shift”) 

Box 6.5 and 6.6, Exercise for Box 6.2

104

Box 6.7 and Exercise for Boxes 6.5, 6.6 and 6.7

110

Activity 6.8

Chapter 7: Mass Media and Communications

119

Box 7.3 and Exercise for Box 7.3

123

Exercise for Box 7.8 

124

Visual

125

Full Page Visual 

128

Box 7.12

Chapter 8: Social Movements

137

First Three Lines of the Paragraph under Section 8.1, (“People... movement.”) 

139

Box 8.3 and Exercise for Box 8.3

140-141

Theories of Social Movements 

Activity 8.4, Box 8.4 and Exercises for Box 8.4

142

Activity 8.5

142-144

Entire Section under ‘Another way of classifying: Old and New.’

Visual Retained

144

First Few Lines of Section ‘Distinguishing the new social...’ (“We have... and”) 

145

Second Paragraph Starting with “Can we... line”

147

Exercise for Boxes 8.5 and 8.6

148

Activity 8.7 and Last two Paragraphs

149

Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8 

Two Lines Below the Exercises for Boxes 8.7 and 8.8 

150

Second Last Paragraph (“The formation... 250,000”) 

151

Last Paragraph and Last Three Lines from Second Last Paragraph (“During the… understand these”)

152

Poem on The Dalit Movement (“The sun of… Rise, O people”) 

153

Activity 8.9 and Box 8.9 and Exercise for Box 8.10 and Few Lines (“Dalit literature... castes”) 

154-155

Entire Section under “The Upper Caste Response” continuing to next page. (“The increasing... Book 1”)

 Box 8.12

158

Last Five Lines of Second Paragraph

159

Boxes 8.13 and 8.14 and Exercise for Box 8.14

CBSE Class 12 Sociology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

Check the complete course structure of Sociology below to understand what the division of chapters and marks look like:

Units

 

Marks

A

Indian Society

 

 

Introducing Indian Society

Non-evaluative

 

The Demographic Structure of Indian Society

10

 

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

10

 

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

10

 

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

10

 

Suggestions for Project Work

Non-evaluative

 

Total

40

B

Social Change and Development in Indian

 

 

Structural Change

05

 

Cultural Change

05

 

Change and Development in Rural Society

10

 

Change and Development in Industrial Society

10

 

Social Movements

10

 

Total

40

 

Total

80

