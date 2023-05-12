CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exam Date Announced, Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE 12th compartment 2023 exam dates are announced soon. The exams are scheduled to be held in the month of July. Check the steps to apply for supplementary exams here.

CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exam Date: As per the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th compartment exam dates. The board will conduct the exams in July and over 1 lakh students are expected to appear in CBSE Class 12 compartment exams. Meanwhile, CBSE class 12th results have been declared today i.e. May 12, 2023. Examinees can check out their scorecards on the official website- results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 87.33%.

According to the statistics, a total of 1,25,705 students have been placed in the compartment category. These are the students who have failed one or two exams. The board will conduct the CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exams in July. Candidates will have to apply for the exams before the deadline. This year, there has been a surge in the number of students placed in the compartment category. In 2022, around 67,743 students had to re-appear for supplementary exams.

CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exam Date

Particulars Dates CBSE Class 12 Exams February 15 to April 5, 2023 CBSE 12th Result Date 2023 May 12, 2023 CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 Exam Date July

How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2023?

Students who fail in one or two subjects in intermediate exams can fill out the application form for supplementary exams. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cbse.nic.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on CBSE 12th compartment exams 2023 link

Step 3: Download the hard copy

Step 4: Fill out the application form as directed by school authorities

Step 5 : Submit the form before the deadline

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023

Over 1,25,705 students are expected to appear in supplementary exams this year. The CBSE 12th Compartment 2023 exam dates are announced, and the board will be releasing the application dates soon. The result will be declared soon after the conduction of the exams. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE 12th Compartment Exams 2023: Check Last Year’s Statistics Here

The total number of students placed in the compartment category has increased this year. Students can check out past year's statistics in the below-mentioned table.

Year Candidates placed in Compartment Category 2023 1,25,705 2022 67,743 2021 No exams due to COVID-19 2020 87,651 2019 99207 2018 91818



