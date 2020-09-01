CBSE Class 9th Exam 2020-2021: Get Maths, Science NCERT Books & Solutions; Free PDF Available Here!

NCERT books are always considered as an irreplaceable source when it comes to be good at the basics of a subject and develop the conceptual understanding. Class 9 is one such stage where students must be good at the basics, as the concepts learned in class 9 will help to lay the foundation of excellent performance in higher classes. In the endeavor to strengthen the basics in class 9, NCERT books can be of great use. All the teachers and educators advise students only to follow NCERT books for effective learning.

Some of the prominent reasons to follow the NCERT books are:

NCERT books cover the fundamentals of all topics of Maths and Science.

NCERT books provide authentic information with a detailed analysis.

NCERT books explain all the concepts in a very simple and lucid manner.

The content of NCERT textbooks i.e. concepts, definitions, theories, diagrams, etc., are precise, accurate and up to the point.

Along with NCERT books, students must have authentic and reliable NCERT solutions to understand the right approach towards all theoretical and conceptual problems given in NCERT books. To help class 9 students retrieve all the NCERT books and NCERT solutions for Maths and Science subjects in one place, we present here the latest edition of NCERT books for Class 9 Maths and Science along with the precise NCERT solutions. Students may read and download all chapters of NCERT books and their solutions from here.

Download NCERT Textbooks and NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 9th from the following links:

About NCERT textbooks and NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 9th

The contents given in NCERT textbooks for CBSE Class 9th are prepared by experienced professors and teachers with a doctorate degree and exceptionally rich experience in the field of education. These books are designed to serve each student, irrespective of their intelligence quotient, with apt information and knowledge in simple and easy language. To develop a better foundation in every concept, NCERT books play a vital role.

A detailed analysis of the last 10 years' exam question papers of board classes shows that most of the questions have been asked from the NCERT textbooks. So if you want to achieve maximum marks in CBSE Exams and other competitive exams, nothing is better than following the NCERT books as it will help you to strengthen your basics and clear all important concepts.

Practice NCERT Exercise Questions

At the end of every chapter of NCERT books, some questions are given based on the whole set of topics explained in that particular chapter. These questions are provided to test the students' understanding of the topics they had learned in the chapter. Students must practice these exercise questions and then check their answers by comparing them with the NCERT Solutions provided above to assess their performance and understanding.

Practicing the NCERT exercise questions will help students get a strong hold on the given topics and concepts, helping them prepare well for their annual exams.

