CBSE Class 9th Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022: Download the reduced syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for Term 2 of the academic session 2021-2022 is available here. Download the reduced syllabus to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam that will be held in March-April 2022.

CBSE Class 9th Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF. The board released the reduced syllabus for class 9th following the announcement of the new assessment scheme. The CBSE Class 9th Maths Term 2 Syllabus mentions the unit-wise weightage, names of chapters and criteria of internal assessment for the term 2 of academic session 2021-2022.

COURSE STRUCTURE CLASS –IX (2021-22) Term 2

No. Unit Name Marks I ALGEBRA(Cont.) 12 II GEOMETRY(Cont.) 15 III MENSURATION(Cont.) 9 IV STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont) 4 Total 40 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 10 TOTAL 50

UNIT-ALGEBRA

1. POLYNOMIALS

Definition of a polynomial in one variable, with examples and counter examples. Coefficients of a polynomial, terms of a polynomial and zero polynomial. Degree of a polynomial. Constant, linear, quadratic and cubic polynomials. Monomials, binomials, trinomials. Factors and multiples. Zeros of a polynomial. Factorization of ax2 + bx + c, a ≠ 0 where a, b and c are real numbers, and of cubic polynomials using the Factor Theorem.

Recall of algebraic expressions and identities. Verification of identities

and their use in factorization of polynomials.

UNIT-GEOMETRY

2. QUADRILATERALS

1. (Prove) The diagonal divides a parallelogram into two congruent triangles.

2. (Motivate) In a parallelogram opposite sides are equal, and conversely.

3. (Motivate) In a parallelogram opposite angles are equal, and conversely.

4. (Motivate) A quadrilateral is a parallelogram if a pair of its opposite sides is parallel and equal.

5. (Motivate) In a parallelogram, the diagonals bisect each other and conversely.

6. (Motivate) In a triangle, the line segment joining the mid points of any two sides is parallel to the third side and in half of it and (motivate) its converse.

3. CIRCLES

Through examples, arrive at definition of circle and related concepts-radius, circumference, diameter, chord, arc, secant, sector, segment, subtended angle.

1. (Prove) Equal chords of a circle subtend equal angles at the centre and (motivate) its converse.

2. (Motivate) The perpendicular from the centre of a circle to a chord bisects the chord and conversely, the line drawn through the centre of a circle to bisect a chord is perpendicular to the chord.

3. (Motivate) Equal chords of a circle (or of congruent circles) are equidistant from the centre (or their respective centres) and conversely.

4. (Motivate) The angle subtended by an arc at the centre is double the angle subtended by it at any point on the remaining part of the circle.

5. (Motivate) Angles in the same segment of a circle are equal.

6. (Motivate) The sum of either of the pair of the opposite angles of a cyclic quadrilateral is 180° and its converse.

4. CONSTRUCTIONS

1. Construction of bisectors of line segments and angles of measure 60˚, 90˚, 45˚ etc., equilateral triangles.

2. Construction of a triangle given its base, sum/difference of the other two sides and one base angle.

UNIT-MENSURATION

5. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids, spheres (including hemispheres) and right circular cylinders/cones.

UNIT-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

6. PROBABILITY

History, Repeated experiments and observed frequency approach to probability. Focus is on empirical probability. (A large amount of time to be devoted to group and to individual activities to motivate the concept; the experiments to be drawn from real - life situations, and from examples used in the chapter on statistics).

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT MARKS TOTAL MARKS Periodic Tests 3 10 marks for the term Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1. Mathematics - Textbook for class IX - NCERT Publication

2. Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class IX - CBSE Publication

3. Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication

4. Mathematics exemplar problems for class IX, NCERT publication.

